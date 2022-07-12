ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Watch issued for Denali by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-11 16:17:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-12 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty:...

alerts.weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Denali, Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 13:16:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-16 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Denali; Eastern Alaska Range Heavy Rain in the Alaska Range this Weekend A weather system moving across the state will bring 0.75 to 1.50 inches of rain to the Alaska Range this weekend. Heaviest rainfall will be south of Kantishna and Healy in Denali National Park, and south of Donnelly Dome in the Eastern Alaska Range. Expect rivers levels to rise and remain elevated into early next week. Small streams and creeks will also be on the rise through the weekend. Rock slides and landslides may occur as the ground gets saturated. For the latest information go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-13 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northwest Pinal County; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; West Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 600 PM MST At 516 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles southeast of Freeman, or 22 miles southwest of Casa Grande, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Freeman and Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 141 and 166. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 165. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Eureka by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 14:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eureka THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN EUREKA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 215 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Attala, Choctaw, Winston by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 18:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Attala; Choctaw; Winston The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Choctaw County in central Mississippi Northeastern Attala County in central Mississippi Southwestern Winston County in east central Mississippi * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 647 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mcmillan, or 8 miles west of Louisville, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Choctaw, northeastern Attala and southwestern Winston Counties, including the following locations... Mccool. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley Gusty winds with low RH expected Saturday and Sunday .An upper level trough will approach the region Saturday then pass to our north on Sunday. This will produce increased winds Saturday and Sunday afternoons, that when combined with very low relative humidities, will likely result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 285 AND 624 FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 285 AND 624 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern California: Fire Zone 285, including Alturas, Tionesta, Adin, the Warner Mountains, and significant portions of the Modoc National Forest. In South Central Oregon: Southern Fire Zone 624, including Lakeview, Valley Falls, The Warner Mountains, and portions of the Fremont-Winema National Forest. * Wind: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Humidity: 7 to 10 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 10:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-15 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson; Whiteside Thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall will impact portions of northwestern Whiteside, Jo Daviess, Carroll, southwestern Stephenson, central Jackson, southeastern Dubuque and northeastern Clinton Counties through 1100 AM CDT At 1002 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm producing heavy rainfall near Hanover, or 11 miles south of Galena, moving southeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Heavy Rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Torrential rainfall, reducing visibilities and leading to some ponding on the roads. Locations impacted include Dubuque, Clinton, Morrison, Galena, Mount Carroll, Asbury, Fulton, Savanna, Bellevue, East Dubuque, Lanark, Peosta, Milledgeville, Preston, Fairhaven, Hanover, Elizabeth, Woodbine, Sabula and Chadwick. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Berkeley; Charleston; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 327 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Pinopolis to near Knightsville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Moncks Corner, Naval Weapons Station Charleston, Ladson, Daniel Island, Ridgeville, Crowfield Plantation, Jedburg, Old Santee Canal State Park, Huger and Cainhoy. This warning includes I-26 between mile markers 189 and 209. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Claiborne, Grainger, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anderson; Claiborne; Grainger; Hamblen; Hancock; Hawkins; Jefferson; Knox; Union The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Claiborne County in east Tennessee Southwestern Hawkins County in east Tennessee Northeastern Anderson County in east Tennessee Northeastern Knox County in east Tennessee Western Hancock County in east Tennessee Jefferson County in east Tennessee Grainger County in east Tennessee Union County in east Tennessee Hamblen County in east Tennessee * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 751 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Plainview, or near Maynardville, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Morristown, Clinton, Jefferson City, Dandridge, Maynardville, Rutledge, Bean Station, White Pine and Plainview. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 414 and 426. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 113 and 123. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 1 and 16. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest Gusty winds with low RH expected Saturday and Sunday .An upper level trough will approach the region Saturday then pass to our north on Sunday. This will produce increased winds Saturday and Sunday afternoons, that when combined with very low relative humidities, will likely result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 285 AND 624 FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 285 AND 624 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern California: Fire Zone 285, including Alturas, Tionesta, Adin, the Warner Mountains, and significant portions of the Modoc National Forest. In South Central Oregon: Southern Fire Zone 624, including Lakeview, Valley Falls, The Warner Mountains, and portions of the Fremont-Winema National Forest. * Wind: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Humidity: 7 to 10 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brunswick, Greensville by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brunswick; Greensville A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Northampton, southwestern Greensville and southeastern Brunswick Counties through 600 PM EDT At 503 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Gasburg, or 12 miles northwest of Roanoke Rapids, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. In addition, rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches in a hour can be expected. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Roanoke Rapids, Garysburg, Dahlia, Brunswick, Gaston, Barley, Gasburg, Weldon, Ante, Brink, Gum Forks, Triplet, Henrico, White Plains, Vultare, Valentines, Slates Corner, Pleasant Hill, Roanoke Rapids Lake and Turners Crossroads. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert, Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Mojave Desert; Mojave Desert Slopes; Piute Walker Basin; Tehachapi A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Kern County through 530 PM PDT At 457 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of California City, or 35 miles southwest of Ridgecrest, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Kern County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta Gusty winds with low RH expected Saturday and Sunday .An upper level trough will approach the region Saturday then pass to our north on Sunday. This will produce increased winds Saturday and Sunday afternoons, that when combined with very low relative humidities, will likely result in critical fire weather conditions. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284 AND 625 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern California: Eastern Fire Zone 284, including portions of Lava Beds National Monument and the Modoc National Forest. In South Central Oregon: Fire Zone 625, including Adel, the Hart Mountains, and the Hart Mountain Antelope Refuge. * Wind: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Humidity: 6 to 10 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

