COVID-19: How Cases in the Iowa City, IA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 742,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending July 10, bringing the total count to more than 87.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,009,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 31.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 32.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 36.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 15.2% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Iowa City, IA metro area consists of Johnson County and Washington County. As of July 10, there were 26,110.1 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Iowa City residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,997.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Iowa City metro area, Washington County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of July 10, there were 26,588.2 cases per 100,000 residents in Washington County, the most of any county in Iowa City, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Johnson County, there were 26,039.0 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Iowa City.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Iowa City metro area, unemployment peaked at 10.1% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.5%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 10 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 10 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 10 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 10 per 100,000 residents 43580 Sioux City, IA-NE-SD 143,846 41,776 29,042.2 475 330.2 20220 Dubuque, IA 96,982 27,585 28,443.4 299 308.3 19780 Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA 680,439 184,751 27,151.7 1,599 235.0 26980 Iowa City, IA 170,677 44,564 26,110.1 234 137.1 19340 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 381,175 97,253 25,514.0 1,058 277.6 47940 Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA 169,556 42,840 25,266.0 618 364.5 16300 Cedar Rapids, IA 270,056 68,096 25,215.5 748 277.0 11180 Ames, IA 123,311 26,644 21,607.2 149 120.8

