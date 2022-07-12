COVID-19: How Cases in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 742,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending July 10, bringing the total count to more than 87.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,009,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 31.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 32.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 36.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 15.2% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN metro area consists of Marion County, Hamilton County, Hendricks County, and eight other counties. As of July 10, there were 25,974.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Indianapolis residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,997.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metro area, Shelby County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of July 10, there were 32,096.4 cases per 100,000 residents in Shelby County, the most of any county in Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Brown County, there were 17,910.2 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metro area, unemployment peaked at 13.8% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.6%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 10 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 10 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 10 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 10 per 100,000 residents 21780 Evansville, IN-KY 314,960 102,895 32,669.2 1,112 353.1 29020 Kokomo, IN 82,331 26,271 31,909.0 453 550.2 23060 Fort Wayne, IN 406,305 118,209 29,093.7 1,284 316.0 29200 Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN 228,541 63,163 27,637.5 530 231.9 18020 Columbus, IN 82,481 22,574 27,368.7 251 304.3 45460 Terre Haute, IN 186,908 50,794 27,175.9 708 378.8 21140 Elkhart-Goshen, IN 204,558 55,544 27,153.2 739 361.3 43780 South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI 321,739 86,404 26,855.3 1,032 320.8 26900 Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN 2,029,472 527,135 25,974.0 6,639 327.1 33140 Michigan City-La Porte, IN 110,154 27,372 24,848.8 374 339.5 34620 Muncie, IN 115,020 26,177 22,758.7 449 390.4 14020 Bloomington, IN 167,296 36,581 21,866.0 407 243.3

