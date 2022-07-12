ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Popular Heartland tourist spot rebuilding after fire

KFVS12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri Democrats call for special session, say new abortion law creates...

www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Burn bans issued in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Some communities in the Heartland are issuing burn bans because of a lack of rain and extremely dry conditions. If you know of a community with a burn ban not on the following list, please email us at news@kfvs12.com. Missouri. The Portageville Fire Chief issued a burn ban...
PORTAGEVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Delta Plastics and Revolution to pay farmers $10/roll of used polytube

(KFVS) - Delta Plastics and Revolution (DPR) have announced that it will pay farmers in exchange for rolls of used polytube with the Push for Pick Up & Get Paid program. Starting today, July 15, farmers can receive $10 for every used, full-sized roll of polytube, according to DPR. The...
DELTA, MO
KFVS12

94 Illinois counties at high or medium level risk for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is monitoring a slow but steady increase in COVID-19 case counts across the state. The CDC reported Friday that 50 Illinois counties are now listed at high community level for COVID-19, including most of the collar counties and areas surrounding Peoria, Champaign, Springfield, and Quincy. There are also 44 counties now rated for medium community level spread.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Suspect arrested after rescue ranch ransacked and horses let out

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - O’Fallon Police arrested a 49-year-old suspect and charged him with causing damage to Randy’s Rescue Ranch in O’Fallon, Illinois. Gary Burkholder is charged with criminal trespassing, criminal damage to equipment and violating the Domestic Animals Running At Large Act. All are misdemeanors.
O'FALLON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
KFVS12

New trial ordered in Missouri peach farm dicamba lawsuit

CAMPBELL, Mo. (KAIT) – A lawsuit that awarded millions to a Dunklin County peach farmer has been ordered a new trial. Back in 2016, Bill and Denise Bader of Bader Farms in Campbell, filed a lawsuit against Monsanto Co. and BASF Corp. over dicamba-related products drifting into their orchards, causing severe damage.
KFVS12

PSC to hold on-the-record proceeding in Ameren Mo. case

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) sys it will hold an on-the-record proceeding on August 17, to facilitate a Public Service Commission Staff investigation related to Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri’s plan to retire the Rush Island Generating Station. “The commission would like to question...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear signs bills promoting better health care in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear signed six bills today that provide Kentucky families with better access to health care. According to a release from the governor’s office, the bills he signed will support lung cancer screenings and community health workers, and improve access to dental care, mental health benefits, stroke care and medication.
KFVS12

Two Mo. communities receive grants from DNR for water system improvements

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has awarded two Heartland communities with grants to help evaluate and improve water systems. DNR has awarded a total of $50,000 in Clean Water Engineering Report Grants to Morehouse, Mo. to evaluate wastewater systems. The grant offers funding to qualified...
MOREHOUSE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plan B#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Popular Heartland#Democrats#Democratic
KFVS12

Gov. Pritzker updates COVID-19 vaccine requirements for health care staff

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The COVID-19 protocols and testing requirements have been updated in Ilinois following an updated executive order from Governor JB Pritzker. With the update, the rules will be amended for unvaccinated health care employees. According to a statement from Governor Pritzker’s office, it removes mandates for...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Ameren Illinois offering free home energy assessment

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Ameren Illinois wants to help their customers save energy and money. The utility provider is offering a free home energy assessment for qualified home owners. The energy assessment through the Home Efficiency Income Qualified Initiative (HEIQ) program will help find cost-effective upgrades and areas of the home...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Ky. Secretary of State reinstated as Chair of State Board of Elections

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, a release from the Commonwealth of Kentucky Office of the Secretary of State announced the position would be reinstated as the Chair of the State Board of Elections, thanks to Senate Bill 216. “This Office is no longer on probation,” Secretary Michael G. Adams...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Outdoor fitness court coming to Mt. Vernon, Ill.

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, the City of Mt. Vernon and National Fitness Campaign (NFC) announced an agreement that would bring an outdoor fitness court to the City of Mt. Vernon. Located at Lincoln Park, 34th Street and Veterans Memorial Drive, the court...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KFVS12

Kentucky schools required to have school resource officers by August 1

Muhlenberg Co., Ky (WFIE) - All Kentucky schools are now required to have school resource officers. School officials have until August to make it happen. “It is so important,” said Muhlenberg County Schools Assistant Superintendent Matt Perkins. Muhlenberg County Schools already have five SROs across their buildings, and Perkins...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Western Kentucky communities celebrate Christmas in July

GILBERTSVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - Tornadoes tore through western Kentucky this past December, leaving homes destroyed and children without their Christmas. Many families were hit hard. “It went through my house,” Maguire Yates, a young girl from Gilbertsville said. “A tree actually fell on top of my house and it was...
GILBERTSVILLE, KY
KFVS12

Winning wineries announced in Illinois wine competition

(KFVS) - The results have been announced in the statewide wine competition from the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance. “Illinois wineries have made tremendous strides in the quality of the fruit that is grown and their winemaking processes,” said Lisa Ellis, director of the IGGVA. “In 2007, only 57% of wineries in our competition received a medal, meaning that 43% of the submitted wines had identifiable flaws. This year over 93% of submitted wines received a medal, showing great progress in 15 short years. If you haven’t sampled an Illinois wine in years – or ever – now is the time to take another look at this vibrant industry while supporting our local, agri-business operations and keeping hard-earned dollars here in Illinois. Cheers and congratulations to all of our wine growers and winemakers for excellent progress in just 15 years.”
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy