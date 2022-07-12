ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunt on for gunman who killed 2 in wave of 7-Eleven holdups

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
Two people were killed and three wounded in robberies before dawn Monday at six 7-Eleven stores in Southern California and authorities said they were seeking the same lone gunman in at least three of the crimes.

The string of violence occurred occurred within a timespan of about five hours on July 11, or 7/11, the day when the national 7-Eleven brand celebrates its anniversary. This is its 95th year and on Monday stores gave out free Slurpee drinks.

It wasn’t immediately clear to investigators what prompted the violence in the cities of Ontario, Upland, Riverside, Santa Ana, Brea and La Habra.

“I think the only person to answer that would be the suspect,” said Officer Ryan Railsback, a spokesperson for the Riverside Police Department.

But he said the date was no accident.

“There’s no way it can be a coincidence of it being 7-Eleven, July 11,” Railsback said.

7-Eleven Inc. issued a statement saying it was gathering information and working with police. “Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones,” the statement said.

The first robbery happened at about midnight in Ontario, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

The masked man brandished a handgun at the store’s employee and demanded money, according to Ontario Cpl. Emily Hernandez. He did not fire any shots and the clerk was not injured. It was not immediately clear to investigators what, if anything, was stolen.

The second robbery happened about 45 minutes later in Upland, less than 5 miles (8 kilometers) away from the Ontario store.

The suspect approached the store clerk with a few items, “some drinks and things,” and brandished a semi-automatic handgun, Upland Sgt. Jake Kirk said. The man stole the items and about $400 to $500 in cash and fled. No shots were fired.

Surveillance photos, released by Upland and Brea police, show a masked man wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood over his head. The sweatshirt had white lettering with green leaves on the front.

While police in La Habra, Brea and Santa Ana have said they believe they are seeking the same suspect, officials in Ontario, Upland and Riverside have not yet made that determination though they said they were aware of the other crimes at 7-Eleven stores.

“It could potentially be the same person but we’re not confirming that at this time,” Kirk said.

About an hour after the Upland robbery and 25 miles (40 kilometers) away in Riverside, a gunman brandished a gun and robbed the 7-Eleven clerk, then turned the weapon on a customer, opened fire and fled, Railsback said. Police believe the clerk handed over cash from the register. The shooting victim was in grave condition.

“It doesn’t appear to be any reason that the suspect shot the customer,” Railsback said. “It sounds like the clerk gave him whatever he asked for.”

Railsback said criminals typically know that robberies at convenience stores rarely yield large amounts of money, especially during the overnight hours.

“If you go hit a liquor store or a 7-Eleven or a fast food place, you’re not going to get a lot of cash out of it,” he said. “It’s kind of odd that they would do this.”

Another shooting occurred around 3:20 a.m., about 24 miles (39 kilometers) away, in Santa Ana, authorities said.

Officers responding there reported gunfire and found a man dead in the 7-Eleven parking lot with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, according to Santa Ana Sgt. Maria Lopez.

“At this moment, we don’t believe he was an employee,” Lopez said of the victim. “We don’t really know yet what he was doing there in a parking lot, if he was a potential customer or just walking by.”

Surveillance video shows the suspect dropping items — believed to be the victim’s belongings — as he fled, Lopez said.

About 40 minutes later, a 7-Eleven employee in Brea was shot and killed, Brea Police Capt. Phil Rodriguez said.

Less than an hour later, officers in neighboring La Habra were sent to a reported robbery at a 7-Eleven. They discovered two gunshot victims around 4:55 a.m., according to Sgt. Sumner Bohee.

Authorities have not disclosed the victims’ conditions.

Tom Heaphy
3d ago

Of course he will have a long criminal record with gun crime enhancements that liberal prosecutors dismissed. But it will once again be the guns fault.

Hunter lied on his 4473
3d ago

are you telling me all those unconstitutional gun reforms didn't work? who knew that making an object illegal wouldn't deter criminals? they should probably just make murder illegal......

Light Speed
3d ago

Because America is soft on all violent crimes until it’s too late for the victims.

Fox News

Legally armed Iowa woman shoots violent unprovoked attacker in grocery store: Police

A legally armed woman in a Des Moine, Iowa, grocery store shot another woman who violently attacked her Sunday morning, police say. "This was something spontaneous that unfortunately happened in that grocery store where a lot of people were grocery shopping this morning," said Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department said of the Sunday incident, according to KCCI.
DES MOINES, IA
Fox News

Highland Park shooting attack: There is 'something very troubling' about suspect's parents, Ted Williams says

Fox News contributor and former D.C. homicide detective Ted Williams on Wednesday called for an investigation into the parents of the suspect accused of killing at least seven and injuring dozens more at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, telling Fox News that there is "something very troubling" about their past handling of the 21-year-old's violent tendencies leading up to the massacre.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
La Habra, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Daily Mail

Wife who arranged for her high school sweetheart to shoot dead her American Airlines exec husband and then collected $629,000 in life insurance is sentenced to life in prison

A Texas woman who orchestrated her husband's murder to collect a life insurance payout has been sentenced to life in prison. Jennifer Faith, 48, admitted to arranging the plot in February after authorities found she had texted her high school sweetheart, Darrin Ruben Lopez, over 14,000 times to convince him to kill her husband, Jamie Faith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Double Murder-Suicide Leaves Six Children Orphaned and Young Security Guard Dead in San Francisco Bay Area

A double murder-suicide in California has left six children without their parents. Now, authorities are asking the public for help. On Sunday, June 12, Salvador Pantoja, 33, went to his estranged wife’s apartment complex in San José, California. An argument in the parking lot ensued. A security guard, 23-year-old Marco Carral Duran, intervened in the domestic dispute. By the end, Pantoja shot and killed Duran, shot and killed 29-year-old Erica Chanon Pantoja, and finally killed himself, the authorities believe. The incident occurred during the early morning hours – sometime after midnight.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

Everything we know about the 7-Eleven shootings and the missing gunman

Law enforcement officers on Friday arrested two suspects in connection to the spate of armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores in which two people were killed and three others wounded. Police were initally searching for a single gunman who unleashed the five-hour wave of violence in the early hours of 11 July, the same day the convenience store company celebrated its 95th anniversary, but ultimatley arrested both 20-year-old Malik Patt and 44-year-old Jason Payne. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said that the arrestees, who both live in the Los Angeles area and may be charged with other crimes committed...
SANTA ANA, CA
Fox News

California police arrest woman for allegedly setting man on fire with gasoline

California police have charged a woman with attempted murder after footage showed her allegedly dousing a man in gasoline and setting him on fire Saturday. Police say Patricia Castillo, 48, was caught on video carrying out the attack on the victim, who remains unnamed. The victim was taken to the hospital soon after the incident with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Daughter forced to keep running as mother was shot dead in Highland Park attack: ‘I couldn’t stop’

A Highland Park massacre survivor was forced to leave her dead mother behind and flee to safety as the suspected gunman, identified by police as Robert Crimo, was “still shooting everyone”. Cassie Goldstein, 22, was watching the Independence Day parade with her mother Katherine Goldstein, 64, in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park when the shooting began on Monday. “I was standing there with my mom and I heard what I thought were firecrackers firing into the street across from me,” Ms Goldstein said as she recalled the moment when she saw her mother being fatally shot.“And then I...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

2 former police officers charged with kidnapping woman while working illegally as bounty hunters

Two former police officers are scheduled to face a judge Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping a woman while illegally working as bounty hunters.Rodger Jeffrey Corbett, 49, of Corona, and Kevin Andrew Pederson, 34, of Fullerton, were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on three felony counts each of kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, and an enhancement with firearm in the commission of a felony.An investigation was launched by the state Department of Insurance after social media video surfaced of the two men misidentified as undercover police officers, trying to find a person who missed court appearances. Investigators...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

