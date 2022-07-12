ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Jan. 6 panel probes Trump's 'siren call' to extremists

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRcnk_0gcOuuYZ00

The Jan. 6 committee is preparing to highlight the way violent far-right extremists answered Donald Trump’s “siren call” to come to Washington for a big rally, as some now facing rare sedition charges over the deadly U.S. Capitol attack to overturn the presidential election.

The panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol siege is set to convene Tuesday for a public hearing probing what it calls the final phase of Trump's multi-pronged effort to halt Joe Biden's victory. As dozens of lawsuits and false claims of voter fraud fizzled, Trump tweeted the rally invitation, a pivotal moment, the committee said. The far-right Proud Boys , Oath Keepers and others now facing criminal charges readily answered.

“We will lay out the body of evidence that we have that talks about how the president’s tweet on the wee hours of December 19th of ‘Be there, be wild,’ was a siren call to these folks,” said one panel member, Rep. Stephanie Murphy , D-Fla., over the weekend on “Meet the Press.” In fact, Trump tweeted, "Be there, will be wild!”

This is the seventh hearing in a series that has presented numerous blockbuster revelations from the Jan. 6 committee. Over the past month, the panel has created a stark narrative of a defeated Trump “detached from reality,” clinging to his false claims of voter fraud and working feverishly to reverse his election defeat. It all culminated with the deadly attack on the Capitol, the committee said.

What the committee intends to probe Tuesday is whether the extremist groups, including the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and QAnon adherents who had rallied for Trump before, coordinated with White House allies for Jan. 6. The Oath Keepers have denied there was any plan to storm the Capitol.

The panel is also expected to highlight new testimony from Pat Cipollone, the former White House counsel, who “was aware of every major move” Trump was making, said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who will lead the session.

It's the only hearing set for this week, as new details emerge. An expected prime-time hearing Thursday has been shelved for now.

This week's session comes after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson provided stunning accounts under oath of an angry Trump who knowingly sent armed supporters to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and then refused to quickly call them off as violence erupted, siding with the rioters as they searched menacingly for Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump has said Cassidy's account is not true. But Cipollone at Friday's private session did not contradict earlier testimony. Raskin said the panel planned to use “a lot” of Cipollone's testimony.

The panel is expected to highlight a meeting on Dec. 18, 2020, at the White House in which former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, one-time Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn and others floated ideas for overturning the election results, Raskin told CBS over the weekend.

This was days after the Electoral College had met on Dec. 14 to certify the results for Biden — a time time when other key Republicans were announcing that the election and its challenges were over.

On Dec. 19, Trump would send the tweet beckoning supporters to Washington for the Jan. 6 rally, the day Congress was set to certify the Electoral College count: "Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!”

The Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, extremist far-right groups whose leaders and others are now facing rare sedition charges for their roles in the attack, prepared to come to Washington, according to court filings.

On Dec. 29, the Proud Boys chairman posted a message on social media that said members planned to “turn out in record numbers on Jan. 6th," according to a federal indictment.

The group planned to meet at the Washington Monument, its members instructed not to wear its traditional black and yellow colors, but be “incognito.”

The Proud Boys have contended that membership grew after Trump, during his first debate with Biden, refused to outright condemn the group but instead told them to “stand back and stand by.”

The night before Jan. 6, Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio met with Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes at an underground parking garage, according to court filings along with images a documentary filmmaker trailing the group provided to the panel.

The Oath Keepers had also been organizing for Jan. 6 and established a “quick response force” at a nearby hotel in Virginia, according to court filings.

After the Capitol siege, Rhodes called someone with an urgent message for Trump, another group member has said. Rhodes was denied an chance to speak to Trump, but urged the person on the phone to tell the Republican president to call upon militia groups to fight to keep the president in power.

An attorney for Rhodes recently told the committee that their client wants to testify publicly. Rhodes was already interviewed by the committee privately, and it's unlikely the panel will agree.

The panel also intends to discuss the way many of the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 appeared to be QAnon believers. Federal authorities have explicitly linked at least 38 rioters to the pro-Trump conspiracy theory, according to an Associated Press review of court records.

One of the most recognizable figures from the Jan. 6 attack was a shirtless Arizona man who called himself the “QAnon Shaman,” carried a spear and wore face paint and a Viking hat with fur and horns.

A core belief among QAnon followers is that Trump was secretly fighting a cabal of deep state operatives, prominent Democrats and Hollywood elites who worship Satan and engage in sex trafficking of children.

The panel has shown, over the course of fast-paced hearings and with eyewitness accounts from the former president's inner circle, how Trump was told “over and over” again, as Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said, that he had lost the election and his false claims of voter fraud were just not true. Nevertheless, Trump summoned his supporters to Washington and then sent them to the Capitol in what Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., has called an “attempted coup.”

___ Associated Press writers Farnoush Amiri and Mary Clare Jalonick in Washington and Michael Kunzelman in College Park, Maryland, contributed to this report.

___

For full coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings, go to https://www.apnews.com/capitol-siege.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lindsey Graham insists he wasn’t trying to interfere with election result when he called Georgia officials after Trump defeat

Senator Lindsey Graham did not try to interfere with the election results in Georgia after Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat to Joe Biden, his lawyers stated in a new federal court filing.The filing is part of the South Carolina Republican’s attempt to quash a subpoena ordering him to testify before a grand jury in Georgia probing the actions of Mr Trump and his allies.Mr Graham called state officials and asked them to reexamine some absentee ballots after Mr Biden narrowly won the state on his way to the White House.“Senator Graham has never inserted himself into the electoral process in...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Campaign manager Brad Parscale blamed Jan 6 deaths on Trump, text messages reveal

Donald Trump’s former senior campaign adviser blamed the death of a woman in the US Capitol riot on the former president’s heated rhetoric, text messages have revealed.Brad Parscale appeared to be referring to the death of Ashli Babbit, who was fatally shot by law enforcement during the deadly insurrection, in messages to fellow Trump adviser Katrina Pierson that were shared at the latest January 6 hearing.In the messages from the day of the riot, Mr Parscale told Ms Pierson that he “felt guilty” for helping Mr Trump win the White House, and described him as “a sitting president asking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: Josh Hawley and his wife were made for this moment on abortion

Senator Josh Hawley and his wife have had a pretty busy 48 hours.On Tuesday, during a hearing for the Senate Judiciary Committee on abortion, the Missouri Senator had an exchange with Khiara Bridges, a professor of law at University of California Berkeley School of Law who specializes in reproductive health. At one point, the Missouri Senator highlighted the professor’s use of the term “people with a capacity for pregnancy”, before asking: “Would that be women?”In response, Bridges said that many cisgender women can get pregnant and that some could not, but that transgender and nonbinary people could also get pregnant....
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
The Independent

Voices: The mystery of Liz Cheney’s missing January 6 witness — and what the DOJ should do next

The latest hearing by the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot did not yield as many explosive revelations as the session with Cassidy Hutchinson two weeks ago. Nevertheless, the hearing did show that many far-right activists and commentators viewed Donald Trump’s tweet inviting his supporters to a “big protest” on 6 January – and promising them it “will be wild” – as a call to arms.Similarly, the hearing demonstrated that even after many of Trump’s advisers had told him he had exhausted his options, a gaggle of the president’s most extreme enablers – including Sidney Powell, Michael Flynn and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ray Epps reveals how his life has been ruined after conspiracists claimed he was FBI informant at Jan 6 riot

There was no return to normal for Ray Epps, a man who became the hingepoint of a right-wing conspiracy to pin the Capitol riot on the FBI. Before the Capitol riot ended, supporters of former President Donald Trump were manufacturing stories as a way to ease the pain of the cognitive dissonance they were experiencing. The first story claimed that the Capitol police invited the protesters inside. The second was that Antifa was actually behind the riot, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Newsweek

'Heartbroken' Ivanka Trump Mourns Mother Ivana as Details Emerge on Death

Ivanka Trump mourned her mother Ivana Trump on social media Thursday as new details about circumstances of the 73-year-old's death emerged. Ivana Trump, the Czech-born ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, was found dead at her New York City home on Thursday afternoon. Ivana's body was discovered following a report of cardiac arrest at her address, with law enforcement officials saying later in the day that there did "not appear to be any criminality" involved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

New rocket systems wreaking havoc on Russia’s army could be game changer for Ukraine

Ukraine hopes highly-precise missile systems supplied by the US – that have killed hundreds of Vladimir Putin’s troops over recent weeks – can help it defeat Russia and regain control of captured parts of the country.In late June, the US sent eight high mobility artillery rocket systems (Himars) to Ukraine on the condition that it would not use them against targets on Russian soil. Four more units are expected by the end of July.The Himars – more powerful than the M777 Howitzers that Washington sent Ukraine in April – can fire six 227mm GPS-guided missiles at a time...
MILITARY
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Trump supporter charged for faking arson attack he blamed on Antifa and BLM

Prosecutors in Minnesota allege that a Trump supporter lit his own camper van on fire and then blamed it on Antifa and Black Lives Matter supporters, all while raking in tens of thousands of dollars in online donations and fake insurance claims.Denis Molla, 29, told police his RV had been set aflame and house spray-painted with “BLM”, “Biden 2020” and anarchist graffiti two months before the presidential election in September 2020.He claimed he was being targeted because of the Trump flags he had prominently displayed outside his home, and said he’d seen three people running away from his property.“I...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Graham, trying to quash subpoena, denies election meddling

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham wasn’t seeking to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 election when he called state officials to ask them to reexamine certain absentee ballots after President Donald Trump's narrow loss to Democrat Joe Biden, his lawyers said in a federal court filing.Graham’s lawyers made the argument as part of efforts to fight a subpoena compelling the South Carolina Republican to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia that’s investigating Trump and his allies’ actions after his 2020 election defeat.“Senator Graham has never inserted himself into the electoral process in Georgia, and has never attempted to alter the...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Biden bizarrely cites poll that most Democrats don’t want him to run in 2024 as evidence he should

US president Joe Biden misrepresented a recent poll that showed most Democrats don’t want him to run for office again, arguing that the party does in fact support him in contesting the 2024 election.A recent poll conducted by The New York Times found that at least 64 per cent of Democrats want a new candidate for the next presidential election.When Mr Biden was asked if he had anything to say to those Democrats who want him to hang up his boots after a single term, he replied: “They want me to run.“Read the poll. Read the polls, Jack. You...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

GOP witness says 10-year-old’s abortion was ‘not an abortion’

A GOP witness and anti-abortion activist prompted confusion during her testimony to the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday (14 July), when she appeared to obscure the definition of abortion.Catherine Glenn Foster told the committee that a 10-year-old's abortion after she was raped was "not an abortion."Witness panelist Sarah Warbelow called Ms Foster's comments "disinformation."“[Abortion is] a medical procedure that individuals undergo for a wide range of circumstances, including because if they have been sexually assaulted, or raped in the case of the 10 year old", Ms Warbelow said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Senator Cortez Masto proposes legislation to allow cross-state abortion travelLabour Lucy Powell says Tory candidate race is turning into ‘circus’Senator Cortez Masto proposes legislation to allow cross-state abortion travel
LAW
The Independent

Matt Gaetz claims active shooter alert bill designed to make people ‘hate’ Second Amendment rights

Florida congressman Matt Gaetz has come out against a proposal to create a nationwide active shooter alert system, calling the effort an effort to “programme” citisens to “hate” the Second Amendment.“It’s because they want you to be afraid of the Second Amendment. It’s because they want you to be afraid of responsible gun ownership,” Mr Gaetz, who has previously received money from gun groups, said on the House floor on Wednesday.“They hope that if they programme you and bombard you long enough, that you’ll hate your own Second Amendment rights, or that you may tattle on your neighbour, who...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

745K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy