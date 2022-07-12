Child Abduction Emergency issued for Boone, Bureau, Carroll, Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Ford, Grundy by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 10:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-15 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson; Whiteside Thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall will impact portions of northwestern Whiteside, Jo Daviess, Carroll, southwestern Stephenson, central Jackson, southeastern Dubuque and northeastern Clinton Counties through 1100 AM CDT At 1002 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm producing heavy rainfall near Hanover, or 11 miles south of Galena, moving southeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Heavy Rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Torrential rainfall, reducing visibilities and leading to some ponding on the roads. Locations impacted include Dubuque, Clinton, Morrison, Galena, Mount Carroll, Asbury, Fulton, Savanna, Bellevue, East Dubuque, Lanark, Peosta, Milledgeville, Preston, Fairhaven, Hanover, Elizabeth, Woodbine, Sabula and Chadwick. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

