Amber, OK

Semi driver killed after collision with train

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Oklahoma Highway Patrol

AMBER, Okla. — The driver of a white semi truck is dead after a fatal collision with a train on Monday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

The collision took place Monday afternoon near the town of Amber in Grady County.

OHP said the driver, 45-year-old Troy Zielinski, failed to yield at a rail road crossing and was struck by a Union Pacific Train.

Zielinski was pronounced dead on the scene.

The conductor and engineer of the train were not injured.

