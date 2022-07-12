ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

On the Run wants information about Aggravated Assault suspect sought since last year

By ANGEL SAN JUAN
KFDM-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON COUNTY — He's wanted for Aggravated Assault...

kfdm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police tout arrest of “known gang member”

Just after 3:30 p.m. Friday, the Port Arthur Police Department released the following information to it Facebook page. “We almost forgot to mention that on Monday, July 11, 2022, 23-year-old, Frankie Cunningham, a known gang member, was arrested in the 3900 block of 26th St. for three Federal Charges.”. According...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Bond set for local woman arrested for family member’s killing

Bond is set at $1 million for a Port Arthur woman arrested Wednesday in relation to the fatal shooting death of a family member. Lace Skyler Christian, 24, is charged with murder for the May 10 killing of Russell Vernon Reado, who authorities said was her grandfather. She was arrested...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Juan, TX
County
Jefferson County, TX
Jefferson County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KFDM-TV

Man who alleges he was paralyzed while in police custody files federal lawsuit

BEAUMONT — A man who alleges he was injured by a police officer during his jail book-in and left paralyzed has filed a federal lawsuit. Christopher Shaw, 42, was joined by his attorneys and representatives of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition in front of the Jack Brooks Federal Building to announce the filing of the lawsuit Thursday morning and to discuss the allegations.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur woman, 24, arrested in shooting death of local man

A Port Arthur resident was arrested today, tied to the fatal shooting of a local man two months ago. Port Arthur Police Department detectives arrested Lace Skyler Christian, 24, in connection to the May 10 killing of Russell Vernon Reado. UPDATE: Bond set for local woman arrested for family member’s...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Aggravated Assault#Kfdm
Orange Leader

Orange Police say the man pictured stole tools. Can you identify him?

A 2:04 a.m. May 22, a man with a hat and backpack entered a residence under construction in the 900 block of West Hart Avenue in Orange and stole several items. Det. Sgt. Nick Medina said a camera on the property captured three photographs of the suspected thief. Now authorities...
ORANGE, TX
MySanAntonio

Convicted felon sentenced for public shooting

A Beaumont man, who previously was sentenced to more than a decade in prison on other charges, has now been sentenced to 25 more years for a crime committed the year his previous sentence was complete. Benjamin Bernard Garrett, 47, earlier this week rejected a plea deal, which would have...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Groves Police update investigation into death of dog left in horrific conditions

GROVES — It's a story Angel San Juan investigated Thursday and now the Groves Police Department is releasing additional details about the death of a puppy left in horrific conditions. Chief Deputy Kirk Rice with the Groves Police Department told Angel that police hope to wrap up the investigation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFDM-TV

Teen pleads guilty to murdering man in west Beaumont shooting

BEAUMONT — A teenager admits he murdered a Beaumont businessman who was only trying to protect his property and died in the process. Bryce Bell, 18, pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder. He faces up to 30 years in prison when Judge John Stevens sentences him in August. He could have received up to life in prison without the plea.
BEAUMONT, TX
informnny.com

Lawsuit alleges Texas police officer paralyzed man in jail

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — A man filed a lawsuit Thursday accusing a Texas police officer of using excessive force while restraining him in jail and inflicting injuries that left him paralyzed from the chest down. The lawsuit on behalf of Christopher Shaw seeks unspecified damages from Beaumont police Officer...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Woman shot at Avery Trace Apartments

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police are investigating a shooting at Avery Trace Apartments. Police responded to a shots fired call shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday. They found a woman with a gunshot wound to her ankle in a breezeway at the complex. Officers recovered shell casings and the...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - July 13, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 13, 2022. Gerald Fletcher Duhon Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule V drug; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; money laundering. Shawn Patrick Coleman, 46, Gilbert: Contempt of court; out of state detainer;...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Port Arthur News

Truck crashes, damages 3 Port Arthur businesses on Thursday

Three businesses were damaged in Port Arthur Thursday morning, police said, the result of a vehicle crashing into the locations. Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry said authorities were alerted to the scene at 10:36 a.m. in the 8400 block of Memorial Boulevard. Impacted businesses included 5 Star Nutrition, Great...
PORT ARTHUR, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy