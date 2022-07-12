ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Jill Biden rebuked after saying Latinos as unique as ‘breakfast tacos’

By David Propper
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden said Latinos were as unique as "breakfast tacos" when praising civil rights icon Raul Yzaguirre. AP

A Hispanic journalist group rebuked First Lady Jill Biden after she said Latinos were as unique as “breakfast tacos” during a speech in San Antonio on Monday.

Jill Biden was praising civil rights icon Raul Yzaguirre during the annual conference of UnidosUS when she made the bizarre compliment.

Yzaguirre led the advocacy organization, which used to be known as the National Council of La Raza, for three decades.

“Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community — as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio — is your strength,” Biden said.

When addressing the Bronx bodegas though, she mispronounced the convenience stores and said “bogedas.”

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists panned the remarks, stating, “We are not tacos.”

“Using breakfast tacos to try to demonstrate the uniqueness of Latinos in San Antonio demonstrates a lack of cultural knowledge and sensitivity to the diversity of Latinos in the region,” the association wrote.

Raul Yzaguirre is presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony on July 7, 2022.

“NAHJ encourages Dr. Biden and her speech writing team to take the time in the future to better understand the complexities of our people and communities. We are not tacos.

“Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by a variety of diasporas, cultures and food traditions, and should not be reduced to a stereotype.”

San Antonio has a population of about 1.5 million people that is 65% Hispanic or Latino, according to US Census data.

Conservatives also criticized Biden and wondered what liberal outrage would ensue if a Republican made those comments.

“No wonder Hispanics are fleeing the Democratic Party!” House Rep. Andy Biggs, an Arizona Republican tweeted.

With Post wires

Comments / 0

 

New York Post

New York Post

