Ed-itorial: Why football recruits should consider LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. ( WGNO )— About two weeks ago, many Lousiana State University football watchers were ready to hit the purple and gold panic button.

The Tigers were relatively quiet in recruiting, then came a slew of commitments that has elevated LSU to ninth in the country, according to 247 Sports.

The concern at the time was probably warranted.

In the meantime, Texas A&M, allegedly with all the money to pay name, image, and likeness money is ranked 60th. Interesting.

So, here’s my take on why a recruit, any good one, should consider LSU.

Head coaches like Brian Kelly, Ed Orgeron, and Nick Saban have won everywhere they’ve been. Coming into his first season with the Tigers, Kelly’s been number one among active FBS coaches. And apparently, LSU is stepping up its NIL game.

What’s not to like?

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.