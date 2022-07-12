ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Have Welcomed Baby No. 3 — and His Name Is Super Meaningful

The newest Duggar baby has arrived! On July 11, 2022, Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard revealed they had welcomed their third child just a few days prior. The former Counting On couple took to their family website to share both a birth announcement for their third son. They also...

Mary Bedard
3d ago

Congratulations on the the birth of your son many blessings to you and your family. Happy you guys do what you feel is right without the influence of your parents God bless

Vickie Driver
3d ago

just maybe sometime you will have a little girl , your boys are awesome also congrats on the new baby boy 🙏💕👣🍼🎉

Gooberheimer
3d ago

Congrats on your new baby AND breaking away from the family. Good job!

