The euro was supposedly on its way to achieving parity with the United States dollar by the end of 2017, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated as reported in this article by James Ramage of The Wall Street Journal — but those analysts were off by approximately five years, as the two currencies were forecast to be at parity by as soon as next month in August of 2022 but was instead achieved on Tuesday, July 12, 2022…

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO