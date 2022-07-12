Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-15 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. Theis type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Northern Livingston; St. Helena; West Baton Rouge Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of West Baton Rouge, southwestern St. Helena, northwestern Livingston, east central Iberville and East Baton Rouge Parishes through 445 PM CDT At 357 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Watson to near Addis. Movement was north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tropical funnel clouds, winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Zachary, Baker, Denham Springs, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Addis, Brusly, Slaughter, Westminster, Merrydale, Inniswold, Watson, Pride, Village St. George, Shenandoah, Gardere and Brownfields. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 147 and 166. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO