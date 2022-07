Having Danny Ainge as the general manager of your team has its ups and downs. On one hand, the Boston Celtics saw the likes of Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen find their way to Boston and help raise banner No. 17. While on the other hand, you had to put your hopes and dreams behind someone like Guerschon Yabusele or Romeo Langford being the future of the franchise.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO