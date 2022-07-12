Former NFL Player Duane Brown Arrested At LAX For Concealed Firearm: YO! Venice Show – July 11th, 2022

Two men have been arrested in connection with a series of robberies at 7-Elevens in Southern California that left two people dead and three more wounded. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer and the Brea, Santa Ana, La Habra, and Riverside gathered for a press conference later on Friday evening to discuss the arrests of 20-year-old Malik Patt and 44-year-old Jason Payne, who Mr Spitzer said perpetrated a “reign of terror” against the region. ‘This was a reign of terror,’ says @OCDAToddSpitzer after multiple agencies announce 2 arrests in deadly @7eleven robberies/shootings | @SantaAnaPD @BreaPD @LaHabraPD @OntarioPD @RiversidePolice @UplandPD...

LA HABRA, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO