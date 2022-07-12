ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Former NFL Player Duane Brown Arrested At LAX For Concealed Firearm: YO! Venice Show – July 11th, 2022

By Juliet Lemar
 3 days ago

Massive 14-year-old football recuit reveals unbelievable daily workout

14-year-old Tyler Parker went viral last week after he posted a photo flexing in the mirror showing off a physique that looked more like a veteran NFL defensive tackle than a high school sophomore. When he took the photo at a YMCA after a workout, Parker knew he looked big,...
NFL
California dad who lost son to fentanyl overdose rips LA DA Gascon: His policies are 'killing people'

A California father who lost his son to a fentanyl overdose is calling out far-left Los Angeles DA George Gascon and his soft on crime policies as fentanyl deaths soar. Samuel Chapman and his wife, Dr. Laura Berman, lost their 16-year-old son Sammy to an overdose last year. Chapman joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss the urgent need to replace liberal leadership in California and beyond to ensure public safety.
CALIFORNIA STATE
7-Eleven offers $100K reward for arrest in deadly holdups

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The 7-Eleven convenience store chain offered a $100,000 reward Wednesday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a masked gunman suspected of robbing six Southern California stores, killing two people and wounding three others. A clerk, Matthew Hirsch, 40, was shot...
SANTA ANA, CA
Two suspects arrested over 7-Eleven shootings in LA that left two dead

Two men have been arrested in connection with a series of robberies at 7-Elevens in Southern California that left two people dead and three more wounded. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer and the Brea, Santa Ana, La Habra, and Riverside gathered for a press conference later on Friday evening to discuss the arrests of 20-year-old Malik Patt and 44-year-old Jason Payne, who Mr Spitzer said perpetrated a “reign of terror” against the region. ‘This was a reign of terror,’ says @OCDAToddSpitzer after multiple agencies announce 2 arrests in deadly @7eleven robberies/shootings | @SantaAnaPD @BreaPD @LaHabraPD @OntarioPD @RiversidePolice @UplandPD...
LA HABRA, CA

