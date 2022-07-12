Dallas Schools Considering Mandatory Clear Backpacks for Students

The South Dallas Cultural Center (SDCC) has announced the four recipients of its 2022 Juanita J. Craft Residency. The residency is named after the second African American woman to serve on the Dallas City Council, who, earlier in her life, also played a vital role in integrating two universities, the Texas State Fair, and Dallas theaters, restaurants, and lunch counters. Now in its third year, the residency provides an opportunity for artists of the African Diaspora to explore new artistic processes and to create socially engaged art experiences focused on South Dallas neighborhoods. Residency participants will utilize the Juanita J. Craft House, a 1,300-square-foot home where Ms. Craft once lived, as the presentation space for their projects.

