Dallas Schools Considering Mandatory Clear Backpacks for Students

By Matt Young
 3 days ago
Students in Dallas would only be allowed to carry clear backpacks to school in an attempt to thwart would-be shooters under a new policy. While the plan is not yet official, the idea has gained momentum since the deadly Uvalde school massacre in...

CandysDirt

Violent Crime, Homelessness, And Slums: What’s Dallas Going to Do?

There’s a housing development in Dallas that some people think ought to be bulldozed. Violent crime occurs regularly, residents can’t depend on running water or air conditioning, and children are tossing a half-empty water bottle in front of the complex because they don’t have a ball or any toys. Residents are facing illegal evictions, forcing them to live in their vehicles in the parking lot of a discount store.
North Texas man receives $400,000 bill for public records request

DALLAS — A North Texas man is fighting back against a nearly half a million dollar invoice he received, after submitting a public records request with Grand Prairie ISD. As a parent and citizen, Malcom Chakery’s had an ear to the pulse of the Grand Prairie community for quite some time. Chakery’s been running the Grand Prairie News, a self-made news site, for around seven years. At that time, Chakery has covered a plethora of topics.
WFAA

Dallas becomes first Texas city to hold banks accountable for lending to low-income, minority neighborhoods following WFAA reports

DALLAS — The Dallas City Council accomplished lasting change when, based on WFAA’s reporting, it recently approved Ordinance 3221. It's better known as a responsible banking ordinance, which holds banks accountable for making loans in minority neighborhoods. It's something federal law already encourages banks to do, but in practice, as we’ve reported, many banks refuse to do.
Dallas Observer

Homeless People in North Texas Are Feeling the Brunt of the Ongoing Heatwave

Texas has been experiencing higher than normal temperatures since June, and the current 10-day forecast calls for Dallas temperatures to be at least 100 degrees until July 27. Like other extreme weather conditions, high heat can be deadly for homeless residents. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, heat is the...
glasstire.com

South Dallas Cultural Center Announces 2022 Juanita J. Craft Residency Recipients

The South Dallas Cultural Center (SDCC) has announced the four recipients of its 2022 Juanita J. Craft Residency. The residency is named after the second African American woman to serve on the Dallas City Council, who, earlier in her life, also played a vital role in integrating two universities, the Texas State Fair, and Dallas theaters, restaurants, and lunch counters. Now in its third year, the residency provides an opportunity for artists of the African Diaspora to explore new artistic processes and to create socially engaged art experiences focused on South Dallas neighborhoods. Residency participants will utilize the Juanita J. Craft House, a 1,300-square-foot home where Ms. Craft once lived, as the presentation space for their projects.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Pleasant Grove Nonprofit Opens New Mental Health Facility

On Tuesday afternoon, the Dallas nonprofit Community Does It officially opened its doors to a new mental health facility located in the heart of Pleasant Grove. The space, El Buckner Bazaar, which used to be a hall, was designed and decorated to transform into a chic, but a warm environment that's not only visually appealing but also set to serve a greater good.
Dallas Weekly

Tashara Parker Hosted The Bun Ministry 2.0: Officially Crowned

Black women and men, with an array of differing hairstyles, not only stepped at The Bun Ministry 2.0: Officially Crowned event, but they slayed far past any societal radar. Presented by Loud Women Lead, a nonprofit organization founded by Tashara Parker, The Bun Ministry 2.0: Officially Crowned took place at Crozier Hall this past Saturday and consisted of a mixture of Black hair-related demonstrations, discussions, and displays.
fox4news.com

Potential Dallas County juror saves other juror’s life

DALLAS - Dallas County criminal judges paused to honor a woman who went above and beyond answering her call to jury duty. While waiting to be chosen to serve on a jury panel, another potential juror suffered a seizure. That's when Katherine Kreis stepped in. Kreis answered her summons for...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dangerous Tree Threatens Dallas Homes

A solution for people who have been living in fear under a dangerous hollow tree in a Dallas neighborhood was set for Thursday after calls from NBC 5. For years, homeowner Stephanie Cole said she tried to find help for removing a big tree that got more and more hollow from what started as termite damage.
Dallas Weekly

Historic Oak Cliff Church Revived As Art And Community Space

A new art and community space in Oak Cliff is not yet open for business, but that didn’t stop the proprietors from offering a sneak peak at what is to come. On Saturday, July 9, the Oak Cliff Assembly opened the doors of the former Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church to anyone willing to sign a safety waiver for an art show featuring 41 local artists.
messenger-news.com

At What Cost Freedom?

PALESTINE – A Dallas man lost his freedom while the country celebrated its independence after he was arrested during a traffic stop on Monday night, July 4. According to information received from the Palestine Police Department, “Just before midnight on Monday, July 4th, Officer Isiah Pettigrew was patrolling West Oak near Loop 256 when he observed a maroon Polaris ATV travelling in the roadway.”
CBS DFW

Dallas domestic violence shelters warn against complacency as another mother is killed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It happens more often than the headlines suggest. In Dallas overnight, another woman killed by an intimate partner. The victim's 14-year-old daughter shot as well. It is a right now reminder, advocates say, that for far too many women, the greatest danger is found close to home. "The numbers are still staggering," said Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Women's Shelter. "We know that one out of every three women in the state of Texas will know domestic violence."And other advocates are sounding similar warnings."62% of women who are killed, are killed by an intimate partner," says Mimi Sterling, CEO...
advocatemag.com

Driver runs light, hits USPS van near Lakewood Shopping Center

A woman driving in Lakewood ran a light, hitting a United States Postal Service van and knocking it over. The wreck occurred around 11:30 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Gaston Avenue and Paulus Avenue, the USPS staff member at the site says. Air bags deployed in the mail van,...
