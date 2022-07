MISSOULA, Mont. — Families in Missoula County continue to struggle with childcare provider shortages along with the high costs of care. “There is not enough childcare for families who might be looking for it,” Missoula County Zero to Five Coordinator Grace Decker said. “I think anecdotally we have all heard from families who have been on waitlists for years and have had trouble finding childcare and certainly childcare providers also say that they are turning away more families than ever.”

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO