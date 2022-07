Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, accused of election equipment tampering, is to appear in court Friday after leaving the state without court permission. She spoke to a conservative law enforcement organization in Las Vegas on Tuesday. A video appeared on Mike Lindell's website Frankspeech.com.Peters told the gathering, "I'm mad as hell and not going to take it anymore," quoting from a 1976 movie.She was already upset about the arrest of her campaign manager Sandra Brown. "She is in the Mesa County Jail. Our crooked DA arrested her yesterday knowing today is her birthday. She is in the Mesa County...

MESA COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO