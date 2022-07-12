ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Beaufort County Council advances Greenspace Sales Tax referendum

By Andrew Davis
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

After a great deal of discussion among the Beaufort County Council and residents Monday, a potential 1% sales tax referendum was advanced in an 8 to 2 vote.

