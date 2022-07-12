Beaufort County Council advances Greenspace Sales Tax referendum

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is growing, and that means more jobs. The city has a variety of openings to fill. “City of Charleston is a progressive and energetic city and our goal is to grant our residents with the best service a city can provide and our visitors with the best vacation or business trip that a city can provide. Charleston is a special and unique city,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO