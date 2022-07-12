Semi driver killed after collision with train

Oklahoma Highway Patrol

AMBER, Okla. — The driver of a white semi truck is dead after a fatal collision with a train on Monday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

The collision took place Monday afternoon near the town of Amber in Grady County.

OHP said the driver, 45-year-old Troy Zielinski, failed to yield at a rail road crossing and was struck by a Union Pacific Train.

Zielinski was pronounced dead on the scene.

The conductor and engineer of the train were not injured.

