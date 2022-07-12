Fourth annual Art Week is underway in Santa Fe

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Anna Padilla
 3 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe’s fourth annual Art Week is now underway. More than 50 art-centered events are planned for this week, and each of the city’s art gallery districts will host its own gallery stroll night to share its district’s unique art offerings.

Those will be happening Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Art Week runs through July 17th.

