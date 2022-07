Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It didn’t take much for Trinity Spooner to pick up Javelin. All she had to do was watch her brother. “Whenever he picked it up, I was always after school with him anyways, so I started doing it too just for fun and then ended up being fairly good at it and it was kind of a bonding experience for me and my brother,” said Spooner.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO