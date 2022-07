WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – West Elmira Police are reminding residents to keep their cars locked and free of valuable items after several thefts last night. The West Elmira Police Department responded to several thefts from vehicles between midnight and 4:00 a.m. on July 15. Police said the larcenies took place on several side streets south of West Water Street near the border with the City of Elmira.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO