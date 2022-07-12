ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive sinkhole swallows home just days after it survived a devastating flood as incredible aerial pictures show the huge crater now left behind

An Australian farm house has been destroyed after extensive flooding and wild weather merged to form a massive sinkhole.

The picturesque cottage in Richmond Lowlands, north west of Sydney, crumbled into an enormous crater on Monday following heavy rain and flooding along the Hawkesbury River.

The sinkhole stretches from the Hawkesbury riverbank and swallowed the entirety of the once large waterfront lawn at Archerfield Farm.

Archerfield Farm in Richmond Lowlands, north west of Sydney, has crumbled into a giant sinkhole (pictured) just days after it was hit by flood water 
The enormous sinkhole stretched from the bank of the Hawkesbury River to the back of the cottage and swallowed the properties entire large water front lawn and part of the home (pictured)

A portion of the back of the house was ripped away when the land eroded, leaving the rest of the cottage teetering dangerously close to collapse.

The property's owners called neighbours on Monday warning them to stay away from the riverbank.

It comes after the Archerfield cottage was under water just last week as the area was hit by a third flood since the start of 2022.

Fire and Rescue NSW Chief Superintendent Michael Morris said erosion was the likely cause behind the sinkhole.

'The cause will be subject to an assessment by engineers but it does look like riverbank erosion that's led to the collapse of the surrounding land,' Mr Morris told 9News.

Fortunately, the property was already evacuated and no one was injured when the landslide occurred.

The farm was owned by former INXS manager Chris Murphy for 16 years and remained in his family when he died last year.

Mr Murphy bred polo horses at the Hawkesbury farm and listed its cottages as country getaways on Airbnb.

The lower Hawkesbury area remains flooded and state emergency services are still ferrying supplies to isolated communities around Wisemans Ferry.

About 7,200 waterlogged homes have been assessed, with almost 750 deemed uninhabitable.

Displaced families in flood-affected communities are slowly returning to their homes to assess the damage and start the dreaded clean-up.

The lower Hawkesbury area remains flooded after it was hit by a third flood this year (Pictured, flooded Windsor Bridge along the overflowing Hawkesbury River)

Federal Emergency Services Minister Murray Watt said on Monday the government would unlock a $4.8 billion emergency response fund to get more cash out for long-term flood mitigation projects.

Residents of 29 local government areas are now eligible for relief payments of up to $1,000.

The federal government said $340 million has been delivered so far.

Payments of $1,000 per eligible adult and $400 per eligible child are available to people impacted by the flooding.

About 105,000 people can return home but have been warned to emotionally prepare for what they will find, and to reach out for help from neighbours.

