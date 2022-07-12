‘They knew it was done’: Two homes lost, two residents injured in weekend Cisco fire

CISCO, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Lorraine Wilson and her husband were headed back into town from their Lake Cisco vacation when they noticed a bit of smoke just west of their home. That bit of smoke would soon turn into a devastating fire with injuries.

“Once we got around that curve and could begin to see the house, I said, ‘Jay, that’s not a barbecue, that’s not a pit, That’s a FIRE fire,'” Wilson exclaimed.

The Wilsons quickly parked and acted to get their neighbors out of harms way. Lorraine said she called 9-1-1 and her husband got their next-door neighbors out of their home.

“As soon as they rounded the corner they saw the smoke. They knew it was done, y’know,” said Cisco Fire Chief Walter Fairbanks. “It was going to be a fully involved house fire.”

Given the Home’s location on the north side of the lake, Chief Fairbanks said response time was an issue. The distance from town and condition of the county roads contributed to the area’s lack of accessibility.

“You’re looking at 8 to 10 minutes to even get there,” Chief Fairbanks informed. “Depending on where it is, it could take a while to get there.”

Explosions could be heard coming from the property, but fire officials attributed the noise to nearby propane tanks. As fire crews raced to the scene, neighbors did what they could to lend a hand.

“Within a minute or so, a woman came out of the house,” Wilson recalled. “The man came out shortly thereafter, and both of them hit the ground. Bless their heart.”

The fire spread to a nearby shed and a second home. While fire crews were able to extinguish it, the well-being of the badly burnt inhabitants was of top priority.

“The woman was in extreme pain… He [the man] was much more quiet, I was worried he was going into shock,” Wilson said.

The responding ambulance was able to administer emergency care. Thankfully, they were able to take the couple to a neighbor’s nearby helicopter pad. From there, they were care flown to a hospital for proper treatment.

“They have a long road ahead of them, like surgeries and stuff, so I believe they’ll pull through,” Chief Fairbanks said.

The State Fire Marshal took over the fire’s investigation, though Chief Fairbanks told KTAB/KRBC the damage was so severe, it’s likely that no direct cause may be found.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.