ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cisco, TX

‘They knew it was done’: Two homes lost, two residents injured in weekend Cisco fire

By Noah McKinney
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10C1zf_0gcOf6LH00

CISCO, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Lorraine Wilson and her husband were headed back into town from their Lake Cisco vacation when they noticed a bit of smoke just west of their home. That bit of smoke would soon turn into a devastating fire with injuries.

“Once we got around that curve and could begin to see the house, I said, ‘Jay, that’s not a barbecue, that’s not a pit, That’s a FIRE fire,'” Wilson exclaimed.

Two injured in possible home explosion at Lake Cisco

The Wilsons quickly parked and acted to get their neighbors out of harms way. Lorraine said she called 9-1-1 and her husband got their next-door neighbors out of their home.

“As soon as they rounded the corner they saw the smoke. They knew it was done, y’know,” said Cisco Fire Chief Walter Fairbanks. “It was going to be a fully involved house fire.”

Given the Home’s location on the north side of the lake, Chief Fairbanks said response time was an issue. The distance from town and condition of the county roads contributed to the area’s lack of accessibility.

“You’re looking at 8 to 10 minutes to even get there,” Chief Fairbanks informed. “Depending on where it is, it could take a while to get there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ulFAl_0gcOf6LH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Revz9_0gcOf6LH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qkjm1_0gcOf6LH00

Explosions could be heard coming from the property, but fire officials attributed the noise to nearby propane tanks. As fire crews raced to the scene, neighbors did what they could to lend a hand.

“Within a minute or so, a woman came out of the house,” Wilson recalled. “The man came out shortly thereafter, and both of them hit the ground. Bless their heart.”

The fire spread to a nearby shed and a second home. While fire crews were able to extinguish it, the well-being of the badly burnt inhabitants was of top priority.

“The woman was in extreme pain… He [the man] was much more quiet, I was worried he was going into shock,” Wilson said.

The responding ambulance was able to administer emergency care. Thankfully, they were able to take the couple to a neighbor’s nearby helicopter pad. From there, they were care flown to a hospital for proper treatment.

VIDEO: Grass fire burns in south Abilene

“They have a long road ahead of them, like surgeries and stuff, so I believe they’ll pull through,” Chief Fairbanks said.

The State Fire Marshal took over the fire’s investigation, though Chief Fairbanks told KTAB/KRBC the damage was so severe, it’s likely that no direct cause may be found.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brownwoodnews.com

Fire Heavily Damages Home on Belmeade Street

An overloaded electrical outlet is believed to be the cause of a house fire Tuesday evening, July 12, in Brownwood. The Brownwood Fire Department received the call at 6:33 pm to 2005 Belmeade Street. According to Brownwood Fire Chief, Eric Hicks, there was no one at home at the time but a family pet, a cat, perished in the fire.
BROWNWOOD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Cisco, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Welcome to Abilene, watch your step: Airport puts up signage for snake problem

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Rattlesnakes have been spotted in and around Abilene Regional Airport, resulting in administration placing a sign outside to warn passengers and staff to be aware of their surroundings. “It’s not unusual to see snakes of various types coming up to the terminal here,” Don Green, Director of Transportation for Abilene said.  […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Maple Fire in South Abilene burns 35 acres

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas A&M Forest and Oklahoma Forestry Services were called out to assist the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) Monday afternoon with the Maple Fire, burning in South Abilene. According to AFD, the fire burned around 35 acres as of 8:30 Monday night. By 9:00 p.m.,...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Brownwood investigating overnight murder

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brownwood police are investigating a Murder overnight. The murder happened on the 2700 block of Elizabeth Drive just after midnight Thursday. Police say officers arrived at the home after receiving reports of shots fired and found two females tending to a male victim, later identified as Ivan Sergio Garcia-Rincon, 34, who […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#County Road#Grass Fire#Explosions#Accident#Ktab#Wilsons#Cisco Fire
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATED: Eastland County teen who was considered to be in danger found

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Eastland Police Department (EPD) is searching for 18-year-old Katherine Manning, and say she’s considered to be ‘missing and endangered.’ UPDATE Manning was reportedly found safe and out of harm’s way around noon Friday. Information of her safety came from Katrina Manning. ORIGINAL According to EPD and Eastland County Today, Manning […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cisco
BigCountryHomepage

VIDEO: Grass fire burns in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A grass fire burned in south Abilene Monday afternoon. The fire took place off Maple Street and Industrial Blvd, igniting around 4:00 p.m. Monday near the Maxwell Golf Course. First responders were shutting down roads in the area as fire fighting efforts were underway. Several homes are potentially threatened by the […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Man with red eyes, ‘green tongue’ arrested for Driving While Intoxicated in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1400 block of Westmoreland Street – Criminal Mischief A victim reported their vehicle was vandalized by […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy