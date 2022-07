SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Amid economic uncertainty, mortgage interest rates have fallen from their peak a few weeks ago. Those rates – which determine how expensive it is to borrow money to buy a house -- had spiked well over six percent in mid-June. But according to Dejan Eskic with the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, they have since settled to around 5.5 percent.

