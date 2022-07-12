ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Taron Egerton goes behind bars with a suspected serial killer in true crime thriller ‘Black Bird’

By By Kate Feldman
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zvOkL_0gcOdCco00

New York Daily News

For his new role, Taron Egerton went from gold hot pants to a prison jumpsuit.

The 32-year-old actor, who has laid low since his Golden Globe-winning turn as Elton John in the 2019 biopic “Rocketman,” is back in front of the camera in Apple TV+’s “Black Bird,” playing a former high school hotshot and cop’s son who gets busted for dealing drugs to fuel his lavish lifestyle.

The show also stars Ray Liotta, in one of his last projects before he died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic in late May.

Facing 10 years behind bars at a minimum security prison, Jimmy Keene (Egerton) is instead offered a trade: install himself in a higher security prison and befriend a suspected serial killer, Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser). If Jimmy can get a confession out of Larry for the rape and murder of at least one of his possibly dozen victims, he gets out.

“Jimmy and Larry are sat at different spaces on a spectrum. And I don’t know what that spectrum is, whether it’s misogynists or whatever, but Jimmy is a character who, at the start of the story, is hard to like. And maybe you shouldn’t like him because he’s somebody who’s engaged in things that are wrong and his attitude toward women, certainly, is pretty repellent,” Egerton said.

“But what happens over the course of the story is that through this prolonged encounter with Larry Hall, he is able to recognize some of the terrible things that make Larry who he is are reflected back in (Jimmy). He sees something of a shared ideology, and Larry instinctively knows that.

“He instinctively feels that there is something kindred, and it’s through that that Jimmy learns some humility because he’s horrified by it and he’s disturbed by it and it nearly breaks him. To be confronted by your own nature and to see something you don’t like, I mean, what a thing.”

Egerton, who was born in England and raised in Wales, has done the bad boy bit before, playing the rough-and-tumble Eggsy in the “Kingsman” secret agent movies. This time, he said, he wanted to show a different side.

In “Black Bird,” written by Dennis Lehane and based on the real James Keene’s 2010 autobiography, “In With the Devil: A Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption,” Jimmy is cool, sometimes cruelly so, but he can blend anywhere.

The police officers who enlist him, FBI Agent Lauren McCauley (Sepideh Moafi) and local sheriff Brian Miller (Greg Kinnear) know they — and he — can use that charisma to trick Larry, a Civil War nerd with goofy sideburns, a grating voice and an almost childlike naivety, into thinking they’re friends, or at least someone he wants to spill his secrets to.

“He has this incredible facility to be a social chameleon, to kind of let things bounce off him and to be The Guy — ‘I’m comfortable, I’m in control,’” Egerton said.

“‘What happens is it takes a toll on him ... He looks into Larry’s eyes and he looks into the void and it becomes too much for him. He sort of barely makes it through.”

FACING CONSEQUENCES

At first, Jimmy goes in to earn his freedom, both for himself and his ailing father (Liotta). But at some point, his motivation shifts. He wants to get Larry to confess because he needs this sick man to face consequences for his actions.

But the show never pretends to be a redemption story. Jimmy and Larry are both criminals and squeezing out a confession from the latter will not change that. “Black Bird,” like Netflix’s “Mindhunter” before it, is more about the psychology than the true crime: what possesses a man to commit such heinous misdeeds?

For Jimmy to succeed in his task, he has to get into the head of a twisted soul. He has to gaze into the darkness of a man accused of raping and murdering young girls, ponytails twisting in the wind as they ride their bicycles down dirt roads. He has to convince Larry that they are the same.

“He doesn’t end up somebody whole,” Egerton said. “He ends up somebody who’s got a bit of a crack in him that’s never going to be fixed.”

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

‘Black Bird’ Cast Guide: Who’s Who In The New Apple TV+ Prison Drama That’s Based On Real Events?

The new Apple TV+ series Black Bird is based on the true crime memoir In with the Devil: a Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption, written by James Keene. In the mid-1990s, Keene was sent to prison for dealing drugs and later cut a deal to commute his sentence in a minimum security facility if he could elicit a confession from a dangerous serial killer being held in a prison for violent offenders.
TV SERIES
Washington Examiner

A grizzled Jeff Bridges delivers spy thrills in The Old Man

The old man is plagued by nightmares and haunted by disturbing flashbacks of a woman in distress. He wakes up at all hours of the night. His only companions in his isolated Victorian country house are his two trusty black Rottweilers, Dave and Carol. To break his spells of loneliness, he speaks every so often with his daughter, Emily, on the phone. We don’t know much about her, other than that she is very concerned that her father is no longer the man he used to be. “When I was a little girl,” she says to him during one of these phone conversations, “you were indestructible. There was no one and nothing that you would ever let hurt you. There was no one and nothing that you would ever let hurt me. When I was a little girl, you were a king, and everything I knew was your kingdom. I guess what I’m asking is: Where did that guy go?”
MOVIES
EW.com

Steve Carell is a therapist held hostage by a serial killer in The Patient trailer

Talk about a rough day at the office. Steve Carell is a therapist held hostage by his serial killer patient in the new trailer for The Patient, a psychological thriller from the minds of The Americans' Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg. The 10-episode limited series follows Alan Strauss (Carell), a shrink who helps a troubled young man, Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson), navigate complex emotions.
TV SERIES
NME

Stephen King names only film he’s ever walked out of

Stephen King has revealed the one film he has ever walked out of in a cinema. The author responded to a post on Twitter from novelist Linwood Barclay which explained that he walked out of Jurassic World Dominion. In response, King tweeted: “I have walked out of only one movie...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taron Egerton
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Greg Kinnear
Person
Dennis Lehane
Person
Elton John
The Independent

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

‘The Sopranos’ actor Tony Sirico dies at 79

Tony Sirico, who portrayed an aging and wisecracking gangster on the HBO hit show “The Sopranos,” has died, his manager said. He was 79. The actor died Friday morning at an assisted living home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, his longtime manager Bob McGowan said. Sirico burst on the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agent#True Crime#Birds#Film Star#New York Daily News For#Golden Globe#Apple Tv
IndieWire

David Chase Says Tony Sirico Was the Only ‘Sopranos’ Actor to Successfully Demand Dialogue Be Changed

In the days following Tony Sirico’s death, the cast and crew of “The Sopranos” have come out in droves to remember the man forever known as Paulie Walnuts. Sirico’s acting talents and sense of humor have been widely celebrated, but “Sopranos” creator David Chase wants fans to know that Sirico was also a natural writer. Chase revealed that Sirico was the only actor who ever convinced the showrunner to alter a script, in a new interview with Vulture.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Stephen King Compares The Black Phone to One of His Movies

The upcoming The Black Phone isn't based on a story written by Stephen King, it's actually based on a story written by his son Joe Hill, but the acclaimed author and sometimes film critic has seen the movie and he has thoughts. Speaking in an interview with SlashFilm, director Scott Derrickson (whose work has previously been praised by King!) revealed King's reaction, telling the outlet: "I know that [author Joe Hill] showed it to his dad, and Stephen King's comment... He saw it and apparently loved it. And his comment to Joe was, 'It's 'Stand By Me' in hell,' which I thought was great."
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

Steven Van Zandt Pays Tribute to Late ‘Sopranos’ Co-Star Tony Sirico

Steven Van Zandt paid tribute to his former Sopranos co-star, the late actor Tony Sirico, who died on July 8 at the age of 79. Van Zandt took to social media to remember Sirico, who portrayed the mobster Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri throughout the six-season run of the HBO drama The Sopranos, which ended in 2007. Van Zandt, who played Silvio Dante on the series, also starred with Sirico in the 2013 Netflix mobster film Lillyhammer.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Imagine Sam Raimi Directing a Stephen King Movie

One thing that tends to happen in the movies when it comes to a Stephen King story is that the feature either starts out great and builds up speed to the end, or it trips and stumbles its way to a mediocre ending that leaves people glad it’s over rather than glad that they saw it in the first place. Within the last decade there have been a few Stephen King movies that have hit the big screen, and to be fair, they haven’t been horrible, but they’ve needed a bit of work when it comes to their endings. Still, it’s a big step up from what happened to a few King stories back in the 90s. What’s interesting is that Sam Raimi, a man that’s been directing horror for a while now, hasn’t managed to get hold of one of King’s stories yet. What’s really exciting is that he appears ready and willing to do so, which should mean one thing: get the man a King story to direct. There are plenty of stories that either need a reboot or a chance to shine on the big screen, or on a streaming channel if anyone wants to go that direction.
MOVIES
The US Sun

Inside Where The Crawdads Sing’s dark history with author Delia Owens wanted for questioning over cruel televised murder

FAMED author of Where The Crawdads Sing Delia Owens is wanted for questioning after being tied to a horrific murder that was recorded for a documentary, new reports claim. Delia and her husband Mark were highlighted in a 1996 program titled Deadly Game that explored their conservation efforts in Zambia which reportedly took a deadly turn.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hollywood Reporter

Lionsgate Boards ‘Creepers’ Horror Book Adaptation

Lionsgate is joining Suretone Pictures, led by Jordan Schur, in jointly financing the adventure horror feature Creepers, based on the David Morrell book of the same name. Morrell penned the First Blood book that was adapted into the films behind the Rambo franchise. Creepers will shoot this summer in Bulgaria and will be helmed by Marc Klasfeld, a veteran music video and commercial director making his feature film debut.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Will Tell Us If Blockbuster Novels Have a Theatrical Future

Click here to read the full article. Like “Gone with the Wind,” “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and “The Help” before it, “Where the Crawdads Sing” is the adaptation of a native Southern female writer’s best-selling debut novel that sold millions. Its predecessors were box-office hits and Best Picture Oscar nominees, each winning in a least one major category. However, “Crawdads” may see a very different outcome: To understand the radical changes in the theatrical landscape, look no further than the best-selling adaptation. At the upper reaches of industry projections, “Where the Crawdads Sing” (Sony) won’t provide memorable box office. Opening numbers range...
MOVIES
The Guardian

The best recent crime and thriller writing – review roundup

Agatha Christie found And Then There Were None, her story of 10 strangers invited to an island off the Devon coast, her hardest book to write. “I knew better than any critic how difficult it had been,” she wrote in her autobiography. But Christie’s struggles failed to put off future crime writers: from PD James’s The Lighthouse to, more recently, Lucy Foley’s The Guest List, the charms of a closed, dangerous setting, where everyone is a suspect, are just too tempting for mystery novelists.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy