AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS said one adult is dead after a jet ski collision on Lake Austin Tuesday evening. According to a tweet from ATCEMS at 6:53 p.m., crews from ATCEMS, STAR Flight and Austin Fire were at the scene of the collision. It said there was only one patient involved who at that point was out of the water.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO