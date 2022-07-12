ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Growing Pains: Mavs, Hardy Fall Short in Summer League Loss to Jazz

By Dalton Trigg
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wxsvH_0gcObkVo00

Aside from not being able to secure a win against the Chicago Bulls on Friday, NBA Summer League play couldn't have gotten off to a much better start for Dallas Mavericks youngsters Jaden Hardy and A.J. Lawson, who scored 28 points apiece in the one-point loss.

The Summer League festivities continued on Monday night at Cox Pavilion, as the Mavs took on the Utah Jazz. Dallas was unable to pull out its first win, as the Jazz defeated the Mavs, 83-82. Utah improved to 2-0 in Summer League play, while Dallas dropped to 0-2.

Hardy finished the game with 14 points, six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes of play. He shot just 4-15 from the field, including 2-5 from deep. Despite the rough shooting night, Hardy has still shown many flashes of the potential he brings to the table in the wake of Jalen Brunson leaving Dallas for the New York Knicks. Although he's a rookie, his contributions in the 2022-23 season could be vital if the Mavs don't make any other moves this summer.

Although the hype was loud after his 28-point performance over the weekend, Hardy reminded all of us that he's still a talented 20-year-old rookie capable of experiencing growing pains. He'll get a chance to bounce back quickly, as the Mavs will play the Phoenix Suns on the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday night.

Lawson opened some eyes in hopes of potentially securing at least a two-way deal before leaving Las Vegas. He finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes while shooting 6-11, including 2-4 from deep.

Lawson, who is only 21-years-old, has shown that he's capable of playing well on both ends of the floor. With a high motor and a good-looking jump shot, it would make sense if he ends up with a contract from Dallas.

The Mavs' game against the Suns on Tuesday will be aired on ESPN and will tip-off at 10 p.m. central time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former Suns Center JaVale McGee Dishes on Why He Joined Dallas

Former Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee couldn't beat them, so he joined them. After falling to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs, McGee ultimately joined the dark side in free agency after agreeing to a three-year deal with the team. The Suns were reportedly unwilling...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
Salt Lake City, UT
Basketball
thecomeback.com

Massive 14-year-old football recuit reveals unbelievable daily workout

14-year-old Tyler Parker went viral last week after he posted a photo flexing in the mirror showing off a physique that looked more like a veteran NFL defensive tackle than a high school sophomore. When he took the photo at a YMCA after a workout, Parker knew he looked big,...
realitytitbit.com

Doug Christie isn't playing any games when it comes to his impressive net worth

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Former Clippers Star Signs With New Team

On Thursday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that NBA veteran Austin Rivers is signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves on a one-year contract. Woj: "Free agent guard Austin Rivers has agreed on a one-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, his agents Dave Spahn and Aaron Mintz of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Rivers played 67 games for Denver a year ago, where new president Tim Connelly signed him in consecutive seasons."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Said Only One Player Could Beat Him 1-On-1: "If There's Gonna Be A Player To Beat Me, He Retired On That Last Shot In Utah In '98."

Kobe Bryant was easily one of the best players to ever play the game of basketball. Starting off as a teenager with the Los Angeles Lakers, a young Kobe had limited chances to showcase his talents. But all of it changed after a couple of seasons as Bryant burst into the scene as one of the most exciting players to watch in the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Brunson
fadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, And A First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets Made A Counter Offer Asking For Just Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks

The NBA rumor mill has been full of potential trade ideas for the Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. Kai, who has opted into his $37 million player option, is yet to officially demand a trade, but most believed he would do so since Kevin Durant requested a trade. The most...
LOS ANGELES, CA
DallasBasketball

Knicks in Mitchell Trade Talks with Jazz After Signing Brunson Away from Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks would be having near-perfect offseason had they been able to retain Jalen Brunson in free agency after a fantastic playoff run to the Western Conference finals. However, Brunson chose to leave Dallas for what he believes is a better opportunity for him with the New York Knicks ... and that might remain true, but could a blockbuster trade in the coming days change that perception?
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavs#Summer League Loss#The Chicago Bulls#Nba Summer League#The New York Knicks#The Phoenix Suns
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Interested In Significant Point Guard Trade

A Lakers nemesis could soon find himself in purple and gold. According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, three-time All-Defensive guard Patrick Beverley is drawing the Lake Show's interest, among other teams. Per Fischer:. Patrick Beverley also appears to be a strong trade candidate. The former [Minnesota] Timberwolves point guard has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith Injury News

Fans of ESPN's First Take quickly noticed that Stephen A. Smith has been absent from the show this week. On Thursday, he explained why. It turns out Smith suffered injuries to his bicep and rotator cuff. As a result, he must take time off to recover. "Appreciate the love I’ve...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
AllLakers

Lakers Rumors: Nets 'Prepared' to Keep Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant

Ever since Nets superstar Kevin Durant requested a trade on July 1st, the Lakers have been exploring a potential Kyrie Irving trade with Brookyn. There's been report after report, article after article, about the package Brooklyn is hoping to get in return from the Lakers. For many NBA insiders and analysts, it's been a forgone conclusion that eventually, a trade will happen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
649K+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

 https://www.si.com/nba/mavericks/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy