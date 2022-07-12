ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemon Grove, CA

Drive-Thru Food Distribution

eastcountymagazine.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 11, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – If you’re a Lemon Grove resident, you can pickup free food at a drive-through food distribution...

www.eastcountymagazine.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcountymagazine.org

Sheriff's Re-entry Program

July 14, 2022 (San Diego) -- A Fresh Start Farm Stand was held today at San Diego County Sheriff's Department Headquarters in Kearny Mesa. It is part of a landscaping and gardening program at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee and the East Mesa Reentry Facility in Otay Mesa. People in custody learn about growing their own food, eating healthy, working in teams and responsibility.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

Evening weddings

July 13, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- San Diego County Clerk Ernie Dronenburg expanded office hours this summer to offer a new “Love After Hours Evening Wedding Services” program. Couples may book an appointment for an evening wedding on the following Wednesdays this summer: July 20, August 10, and September 14, between 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

COVID-19 update San Diego

July 14, 2022 (San Diego) - The continued increase in local coronavirus cases has prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to move San Diego County to its high-risk level for COVID-19. Error message. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

FIVE REASONS TO ADOPT AN ANIMAL FROM SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY THIS MONTH

July 14, 2022 (San Diego) - The days are long, the weather is warm and who better to share your summer with than a new furry friend? San Diego Humane Society currently has more than 600 adoptable animals — just waiting to give and receive love — and San Diego Humane Society is calling on the community to help us make space in their shelters.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Society
Local
California Lifestyle
Lemon Grove, CA
Society
Local
California Government
City
Lemon Grove, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

COUNTY CLERK OFFERING NEW “SUMMER LOVE” EVENING WEDDINGS, INCLUDING SANTEE IN EAST COUNTY

July 13, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- San Diego County Clerk Ernie Dronenburg expanded office hours this summer to offer a new “Love After Hours Evening Wedding Services” program. Couples may book an appointment for an evening wedding on the following Wednesdays this summer: July 20, August 10, and September 14, between 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
SANTEE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

Otay fire station

July 12, 2022 (Otay Mesa) – Numerous fires have started in recent years along the international border in the Otay area of San Diego County. On Tuesday, the San Diego County Fire Protection District broke ground on Fire Station 38 in East Otay Mesa. Once built, the station will serve a rapidly developing area which includes warehouses, transport businesses, two power plants and a battery facility. Crews housed there will also respond to calls on roads and highways in the area carrying traffic crossing the U.S. and Mexico border.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

GROSSMONT COLLEGE SAFE AFTER BOMB THREAT

Source: Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District. The threat had targeted Grossmont’s Building 55, which is located on the eastern side of campus and contains classrooms. Summer classes were taking place at the time the threat was issued. District and college officials and law enforcement responded immediately by evacuating the building...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SCHOOL STABBING COULD AFFECT AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS ON CAMPUS

A version of this story earlier appeared in Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association. July 12, 2022 (San Diego) -- A 10th grader, call her “CA," was viciously stabbed after school by what she and others described as a “strange guy.” The student had to undergo two serious medical procedures and a lawsuit was filed on behalf of CA, against the school district. Superior Court Judge Richard Lee granted summary judgement favoring the district. He didn’t feel CA was the school’s responsibility after school at that time of day; he believed no jury trial was warranted, and the case was dismissed but is not finished. Lee's decision was recently overturned by the state's appellate court.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive Thru#Food Drink#Charity
eastcountymagazine.org

School stabbing

A version of this story earlier appeared in Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association. July 12, 2022 (San Diego) -- A 10th grader, call her “CA," was viciously stabbed after school by what she and others described as a “strange guy.” The student had to undergo two serious medical procedures and a lawsuit was filed on behalf of CA, against the school district. Superior Court Judge Richard Lee granted summary judgement favoring the district. He didn’t feel CA was the school’s responsibility after school at that time of day; he believed no jury trial was warranted, and the case was dismissed but is not finished. Lee's decision was recently overturned by the state's appellate court.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SR-188 LANE CLOSURES TO TECATE BORDER BEGIN SUNDAY

Motorists advised to allow additional travel time for one-way traffic control. July 14, 2022 (San Diego) - Maintenance crews will close northbound State Route 188 (SR-188) from the U.S./Mexico Border to State Route 94 (SR-94) Sunday 7 p.m. through Monday 5 a.m. for pavement work, according to Caltrans. Northbound and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SAN DIEGO ZOO SAFARI PARK WELCOMES THREE LIONESSES

Photo credit: Ken Bohn, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. “We are excited to welcome these lionesses to their new home,” said Lisa Peterson, executive director, San Diego Zoo Safari Park. “The lionesses carry on a great legacy of lions at the Safari Park. They are the great-grandcubs of the Safari Park’s beloved male lion Izu and lioness Mina, who lived here for 18 years.” Peterson added, “Our wildlife care team has worked very hard to get them comfortable in their new home, and we are so pleased they are settling in so well. We invite our guests to visit these majestic lions during their Safari Park visit, and hope everyone who visits will be inspired to learn about and gain an appreciation for this magnificent species.”
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy