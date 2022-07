“This all started with a desire to look into the meaning of comfort,” says Paris-based designer Raphael Navot, while walking around the installation of his new pieces for Loro Piana Interiors. It’s a hot day in Milan, and the desert-like scenography is a welcome moment of calm away from the hustle and bustle of the city while also – and perhaps more importantly – providing a wealth of soft, squishy chairs to relax on. “We wanted to ask ourselves, what is comfort, and question how we relate to the sensorial aspect furniture”.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO