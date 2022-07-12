ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Converse Readies its Futuristic Sponge Crater CX in "Natural Ivory"

Cover picture for the articleFirst introduced as part of a collaboration with Samuel Ross‘ A-COLD WALL*, Converse‘s futuristic Sponge Crater CX silhouette appeared once again in an all-black iteration earlier this month and now surfaces in an all-white colorway dressed in...

An Early Look at the Air Jordan 5 "Concord"

While Nike’s catalog of footwear continues to expand, the Air Jordan 5 has remained a go-to model in Jordan Brand’s annual offerings. Lately, the silhouette has seen its low-top version receive plenty of attention with collaborations including Paris Saint-Germain, CLOT and Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. However, this time around, the original high-top iteration receives a fresh look.
APPAREL
Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Emerges In “University Gold” Morning After New Album

Whether or not you’re a fan of his recent Black Coffee-assisted album, there’s no denying Aubrey “Drake” Graham commanded a large chunk of attention on the internet last night with the announcement and release of his seventh studio album, “Honestly, Nevermind.” The Canadian megsastar is ostensibly trying to do the same in the realm of sneakers, as official images of his NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in a “Black/University Gold” has surfaced.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Official Images of the Nike Air Max Scorpion "Black"

While Nike’s success with its classic models has remained consistent for decades, the Swoosh continues to expand its range every year. Its latest expansion takes place on the famous. Nike. Air Max line with the introduction of the Air Max Scorpion. An early look popped up at the end...
APPAREL
Official Images Of The Jordan Max Aura 4 “Black Cat”

With newly designed lifestyle models like the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low and Jordan TWO TREY, it’s clear that Jordan Brand is still dipping into retro pot to inform modern footwear products. With its combination of Air Max technology and the Tinker era, the Jordan Max Aura line’s been going strong for three installments already, with a fourth on the way.
APPAREL
Supreme and Nike Are Bringing Shox Back

Supreme and Nike have been collaborating for 20 years. Among their greatest hits: camouflage takes on the streamlined Air Max 96 silhouette; a pair of SB Dunk Low Pros with the elephant print originally used across the Air Jordan III; star-spangled Dunk Highs; and an in-your-face baroque Foamposite. That's not to mention plenty of apparel to match.
APPAREL
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is Coming in "Pine Green"

Joining the “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black” releases back in June, Off-White™ and. are set to deliver another Nike Air Force 1 Mid release. The upcoming “Pine Green” colorway for the collaboration centers around a two-tone “Pine Green/White” color scheme. The Off-White™ x...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Jordan Brand Officially Unveils the Air Jordan 7 "Quai 54"

Every year, Jordan Brand travels overseas to execute a special streetball tournament activation in Paris, France titled “Quai 54.” And to coincide with all of its hoops excitement, Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint will unload special footwear products to align with the event. This year, the Jumpman team has readied fresh iterations of models like the Jordan Luka 1, Air Jordan 1 Utility Stash and Air Jordan 7, the latter of which has finally been officially revealed.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apparel
Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan 3 Receives a "Black Gold" Makeover

As always, Jordan Brand is continuing to widen its collection of classic silhouettes with new designs that ensure the sneaker never leaves the new school. Following up on its well-received “Desert Elephant” edition of the Air Jordan 3, the sneaker is now introducing an exclusive “Black Gold” version.
APPAREL
Maison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022

During the coronavirus pandemic, fashion houses turned into movie studios, as shows gave way to digital presentations. Maison Margiela kept an irregular schedule for its high-end Artisanal line, presenting just two collections — one in July 2020, one a year ago — via freeform feature films helmed by photographer Nick Knight and “La Vie en Rose” director Olivier Dahan, respectively.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Official Look at the Air Jordan 13 "French Blue"

Jordan Brand has celebrated its history with plenty of new looks on its iconic silhouettes such as the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3. However, the Air Jordan 2 stands out most for its countless collaborations and colorways this year. Amongst this hype, the Air Jordan 13 has quietly been delivered in several clean looks this year. Making its 2022 debut in “Del Sol” and “Court Purple,” the Air Jordan 13 was quick to make an impression. Now, after a first look and detailed images surfaced previously, Nike has provided official images of the Air Jordan 13 in “French Blue.”
APPAREL
7 Major Shoe Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Taking a closer look at the fall/winter 2022 collections that debuted earlier this year, there are some key shoe trends to have on your radar for the upcoming season. While there are so many major trends worth noting for the season—ranging from floor-sweeping hemlines to the "new" new bomber jackets—I'm here to narrow in on the coolest fall shoe trends for 2022.
APPAREL
Official Images of Air Jordan 5 "Concord"

The Jordan Brand is releasing a brand new colorway for the Air Jordan 5. Coming in a “Concord” iteration, the shoe is slated to arrive later this summer, ready for the Fall 2022 lineup. The classic silhouette comes dressed in a white leather base upper, featuring dark concord...
APPAREL
First Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Black/University Blue”

The Air Jordan 13 may not boast the same popularity as some of the single digit models from Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint, but it’s historical importance can’t be understated. Over the past two years, the black panther-inspired design has emerged in a series of non-original ensembles with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce

Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
APPAREL
Parade Introduces Gender Expansive Underwear Range, "New:Cotton"

Gen Z-favorite label Parade is making underwear more accessible and inclusive with the launch of “New:Cotton,” a line of basics that are gender-expansive. The collection, co-designed with the Parade community for over 12 months, is comprised of 10 essential styles. The Boxer, Boxer Brief, Trunk and Playsuit are created to celebrate individuality and to fit anyone, while being made from fabrics responsibly sourced from trees and upcycled cotton. Bras and briefs arrive in color options ranging from bright orange to lilac purple, while boxer shorts are offered in black, gray, green, blue and more. The collection also features cropped tank tops and bodysuits that double as casual wear when styled with jeans or a shirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Here Is an On-Feet Look at the Air Jordan 3 Winterized "Archaeo Brown"

The Jordan Brand has revealed yet another iteration to one of its classics. Though the summer, the sneakers giant is already gearing up for a winter model with the Air Jordan 3 Winterized “Archaeo Brown.”. The shoe arrives dressed in a color scheme that comprises archaeo brown, drak smoke...
APPAREL
Take a First Look at the Mr. Bailey x adidas Originals OZLUCENT

Following his debut collaboration with adidas Originals last year, introducing an innovative “Ammonite Superstar” inspired by extinct mollusks, independent product designer Mr. Bailey partners with adidas once again for a second footwear silhouette titled OZLUCENT — continuing his exploration of underwater species, which will be a central theme in the duo’s future collaborations. “Nature is our greatest luxury. It’s easy to forget that we ourselves are natural organisms and products of nature and we constantly need to reconnect and see how we can look to nature and its design systems, and build upon them with our current technologies,” Bailey said in a campaign video.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

