Essentials: Daniel Ricciardo

Porsche's cars are famous for their brilliant engines and outstanding chassis development, but the German automaker is also proud of its bespoke creations that are handled by the Exclusive Manufaktur division. Now, the performance and personalization sides of the business have met on a single creation. A Porsche 911 GT3 has been painstakingly customized to pay tribute to the Porsche Supercup one-make series by creating a car that references the GT3 Cup VIP racing car's livery. But while most automakers would simply apply a vinyl wrap and be done with it, Zuffenhausen's finest elected to hand-paint the livery. Why? To show what kind of one-off creations Porsche's new Sonderwunsch program can create. You'd never guess it, but this livery is made up of eight different colors.

