Letter: Counties miss opportunity on school district demerger

To the chairmen of the Edgecombe and Nash Boards of Commissioners and Education:

They say timing is everything and, on that point, I would have to agree. Just look at where you are in 2022 as opposed to where you were in 2016.

In 2022, the goal of each county being responsible, at a set time and on set terms in the near future, for the education of the children who reside therein can still be achieved. It would, however, require those of you who have some semblance of foresight to cross the proverbial railroad track to work it out collaboratively indeed.

The good news, for now at least, is that you will not be stepping out in front of a moving train. I guarantee you that this monumentally important issue will arise again, that the train will be back barreling down the track — and when it does, you will have inexplicably missed an excellent window of opportunity to make it cross together and unscathed.

That is my two cents from a perspective molded by my formal education at N.C. State and Duke Law School. My two cents from a perspective molded by my informal and oftentimes more valuable education growing up in Princeville is, stop being the Gladys Knight & the Pips song, “Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye).”

Teresa DeLoatch Bryant

Tarboro