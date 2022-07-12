ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Weekday Weather Pattern

By Courtney Aitken
kion546.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you like “normal summer weather?” If the answer is yes, you’re going to love this week! High pressure is building in from both the southeast and southwest and is currently what has control of our weather conditions. We will see hot temperatures inland—the major valleys will be a transition zone...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
kion546.com

Murphy takes over governors association amid tensions, feuds

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey has taken over as the leader of the nation’s nonpartisan governors’ association in a time of deep divide between the states over issues such as abortion and gun control. Murphy took over as chair of the National Governors Association for departing head Asa Hutchinson, the Republican governor of Arkansas, on Friday. Murphy will be tasked with fostering bipartisanship among members of the organization while some of them, such as California Democrat Gavin Newsom and Florida Republican Ron DeSantis, are publicly feuding with each other. The transfer of power took place in Portland, Maine, with 19 governors present.
PORTLAND, ME
kion546.com

Academics attack Florida plan to limit transgender treatment

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A group of academics from Yale University and other schools says a plan by Florida health officials that likely would restrict Medicaid insurance coverage for gender dysphoria treatments for transgender people lacks any sound medical justification. The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration says puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and sex reassignment surgery haven’t been proven safe or effective in treating gender dysphoria. Tom Wallace, the state’s deputy director of Medicaid, signed off on the report. The group of seven scientists and a law professor from Yale and other schools said in a report last week that the Florida’s agency’s conclusions are “incorrect and scientifically unfounded.”
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monterey, CA
kion546.com

EXPLAINER: Twitter, Musk and the Delaware Chancery Court

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Twitter Inc.’s lawsuit to force billionaire Elon Musk to make good on his promise to buy the social media giant will be resolved in a small but powerful Delaware court that specializes in high-stakes business disputes. Twitter is seeking an order of “specific performance” directing Musk to follow through with the $44 billion acquisition. Specific performance is among the unique remedies available in Delaware’s 230-year-old Court of Chancery. Chancery typically handles civil cases where a plaintiff is seeking non-monetary relief. Those cases can range from guardianships to disputes over estates, trusts and wills to disagreements involving some of the world’s largest companies.
DOVER, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy