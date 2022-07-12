Weekday Weather Pattern

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey has taken over as the leader of the nation’s nonpartisan governors’ association in a time of deep divide between the states over issues such as abortion and gun control. Murphy took over as chair of the National Governors Association for departing head Asa Hutchinson, the Republican governor of Arkansas, on Friday. Murphy will be tasked with fostering bipartisanship among members of the organization while some of them, such as California Democrat Gavin Newsom and Florida Republican Ron DeSantis, are publicly feuding with each other. The transfer of power took place in Portland, Maine, with 19 governors present.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 5 HOURS AGO