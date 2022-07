Digital enablement and core network expert Alepo’s Converged Core has gone live with multiple service providers in the United States. The 5G Standalone (SA) solution is now available to be deployed on the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform, Red Hat OpenShift. The news is part of a broader collaboration with Red Hat, making this deployment option widely available to service providers globally. The collaboration will enable Alepo to provide service providers advanced infrastructure to support modern 4G and 5G core solutions on Red Hat OpenShift.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO