Floral City, FL

Supervisor of Elections to be at Floral City Library

Citrus County Chronicle
 3 days ago

The Supervisor of Elections office is holding an outreach event at the Floral City Library on July 14 from 9–11 a.m....

Citrus County Chronicle

Supervisor of Elections at several locations this week

The Supervisor of Elections office will be at several locations throughout Citrus County this week. This is a convenient opportunity for residents to register to vote, make changes to voter records, update signatures or request a vote-by-mail ballot. The Sugarmill Woods Civic Association’s Meet the Candidates Event from 6-8 p.m....
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Qualifying deadline for City Council candidates Aug. 26

Three Dunnellon City Council seats are up for election this year, and the qualifying period for candidates ends at noon on Aug. 26. The election was officially declared by proclamation at the City meeting on July 11. The qualifying period begins at noon on Monday, Aug. 22. City Hall is...
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

New voting technology launched by Levy County to help voters with disabilities

As election season draws closer, Levy County has launched new voting technology that will help make the voting process for those with disabilities a little easier. According to a press release from the Levy County Supervisor of Elections Office, for the first time ever, OmniBallot from Democracy Live will be available in the county during the upcoming Primary Election. This technology will allow those with disabilities to access their ballot, as well as mark and print, from home by way of computers or smart devices.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Mailing house apologizes for errors on Marion County voter cards

Beginning late in June, the Marion County Supervisor of Elections Office began mailing out updated voter information cards to registered voters in the county to reflect new districts and precincts. Some residents later reported receiving an incorrect ZIP code on their cards, which belonged to an area in Arizona. As...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Candidate Profile: Cliff Harrell, Levy County Commissioner, District 3

Editor’s note: Our Candidate Profiles continue this week with the contenders for Levy County Commissioner, District 3. Name of the candidate: Cliff Robert Harrell Name you go by: Cliff Office sought: Levy County Commissioner, District 3 Educational background: Bronson High School, Santa Fe College (associate degree), University of Florida (bachelor’s degree in History) Occupation: Teacher Community involvement: High School football coach, youth football summer camps What are the top three priorities of your campaign? The top three priorities that I would like to help come up with solutions for would be: Our lack of first responders in our county, helping our agricultural businesses grow and continue being the Heart of our community. Also, finding ways for positive growth in Levy County that does not change what makes our community great! What differentiates you from your opponent(s)? To be honest, I don’t know what makes me different from my opponent. This position would be new for both of us. The only thing I would be able to say is what I am about. I want to be a part of solutions that help Levy County; positive growth, strong first responder organization, focus on agriculture business and locally owned businesses. What are your sources of information on local policy issues? The first source is the people of Levy County. Talking with community people and finding out what issues I would be able to help them with. Talking with department leaders and listening to issues they are faced with and helping them find solutions.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

County has plan to deal with employee turnover

Citrus County has lost a number of key personnel this year, especially among senior-level positions. They either retired, relocated to be closer to home or found better-paying jobs in the private sector. County commissioners wanted to find out why and examine ways to cut down on future departures and make...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Monuments now part of maintenance schedule

(I am) pleased to inform Citrus County citizens that the monuments areas memorializing Citrus Veterans and First Responders (located on the Historic Old Courthouse property in Inverness ) are now included in the scheduled bimonthly maintenance program conducted by the Citrus County Grounds Maintenance Department on the Courthouse property. This...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Candidates should get into depths of ideas

I was reading, that there have been a get together at the golf and country club of Citrus Hills, with 175 people attending and the ones who want to be elected, telling their program. It surprised me, that all of them just had an idea, nothing really progressive. All they...
CITRUS HILLS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

The Levy Citizen has a new member on its staff

The Levy Citizen would like to welcome the newest member to our team, Sparkle Rhoades. Rhoades’ title is inside sales representative. Once acclimated, she will eventually have a heavy emphasis on the digital ad side of the newspaper. Rhoades has lived in the Tri-County area for over 20 years....
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Commission Chairman delivers State of the County addresses around Marion

Many counties across Florida and the nation do an annual State of the County Address for their individual communities. Here in Marion, Commission Chairman Carl Zalak III has delivered State of the County addresses at several locations throughout the county in an effort to reach more of our residents, with two more dates planned in August.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Finegan will serve with principle, ethical vigor

Please accept this as my letter of endorsement for Diana Finegan as our next Citrus County Commissioner for District 2. I’ve known Diana for 11 years and our interactions began in 2011 when I went to work for a local nonprofit, CASA, of which Diana was the CEO. I...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Animal shelter project moving forward slowly

It may seem like it’s taking forever to see dirt turned along County Road 491 for a new animal shelter, but County Commissioner Ruthie Schlabach assures the public “things are happening.”. “It is moving forward, but unfortunately the government doesn’t seem to work on the same timetable as...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County taxpayers may foot $400,000 bill

BRONSON — The Levy County Board of Commissioners most recently met on July 5. A majority of the meeting revolved around law enforcement matters. Toni Kokenzie, of Bronson, collected a petition with 26 signatures for a request to install speed bumps on Main Street in Bronson. This is in response to many people speeding in the area. Discussion with the commission also led to suggestions to add stop signs, or speed tables. These differ from speed bumps in having a gradual increase, a flat top and gradual decrease.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County needs a protector, Winn Webb is the person

Winn has protected his family – as a small-business owner and family bread winner. His country – (Navy veteran). The citizens of Citrus County – (Citrus County deputy and as County Commissioner 2008-2012). Winn has always been what I call a public servant. A man who will...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Tire, other disposal fees hiked at landfill

If you disposed of old tires at the county landfill recently, you probably noticed you paid more. Same with construction and demolition debris. The tire cost increases allowed the county to break even on the service, according to Ken Cheek, director of the county’s water resource department. Construction and...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l The highway is coming, plan smartly

Audubon Florida says no to turnpike extension. A practical alternative needed to handle growth. Falling in line with other organizations such as the Sierra Club, the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) and the city of Inverness, Audubon Florida has weighed in on the Florida Turnpike extension. The environmental group says it has concerns with all four corridors and sent an informational packet to county commissioners detailing its concerns. The county commission has since adopted a complete “no build” stance.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

That’s a tough situation

I read the letter saying the, “City needs to ban fireworks.”. I do agree with writer to some degree. However, this is America, land of the free and home of the brave. Blowing off fireworks is a celebration to some on the wars we have won. Selling fireworks is a living for people to make money. Yes, they are dangerous, but in the meantime, they serve a purpose of celebration, and people making money.
BEVERLY HILLS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness makes progress toward creating beach at Wallace Brooks Park

The city of Inverness managed last month one of its biggest hurdles in wading through Florida’s water permitting bureaucracy in order to build a beach on Lake Henderson at Wallace Brooks Park. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection late last month changed its computer mapping system and data records...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Oceans of Possibilities at the Citrus Libraries

Each year, all Citrus County libraries conduct a summer reading program for children ages 6-9 and ages 10 -13, which keeps them reading throughout the summer months while learning. This year was no different with the “Oceans of Possibilities” series of educational programs that began the beginning of June and...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

