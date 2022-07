Date of Record: 07-14-22 – A Public Health Advisory has been issued for Oak Island Boat Ramp on Flint Pond in Shrewsbury as laboratory tests show high levels of E. Coli. A Public Health Advisory has been issued for Oak Island Boat Ramp on Flint Pond in Shrewsbury as laboratory tests show high levels of E. Coli.

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO