ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

New grants to forest health and mitigation

By Maggy Wolanske
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e0qZn_0gcOVxJF00

COLORADO SPRINGS —The Polis administration is working to increase wildfire mitigation and protect Colorado communities. Governor Polis is working along with the Colorado Department of Natural Resources to fund forest health and wildfire mitigation work.

“Colorado has stepped up to become even more of a leader in fire response and mitigation efforts. And we know that that is more important now than ever before,” said Gov. Polis.

The Colorado Strategic Wildfire Action Program is a part of the Department of Natural Resources that sends funds to locally based projects.

Department of Natural Resources announces new grant to boost wildfire mitigation projects

The program announced funding towards the Workforce Development Grant and the Landscape Resilience Investment.

“We’ll be launching two new grant programs to support local governments to incentivize more mitigation work and helping share in the impact,” said Matthew McCombs, State Forester and Director of Colorado State Forest Service. “When people take ownership of the challenges in front of us, we can make huge impacts together.”

The Workforce Development Grant is a one time opportunity Colorado resident can apply for. The funds are accesible to all land owners across the state but are currently closed for the 2022 funding cycle.

“Folks are eligible for the funds anywhere in the state of Colorado,” said Dan Gibbs, Colorado Department of Natural Resources Executive Director. “People can come and look at the Department Natural Resources website and look on how they can apply for these funds.”

The Landscape Resilience Investment will recieve funding from COSWAP to eight projects across Colorado including one in Teller County.

“Larimer County and Teller County are two areas that are listed as really high priorities of the state of Colorado,” said Gibbs.

Colorado Youth Corps Association partnered with the Colorado Strategic Wildfire Action Program to help in wildfire mitigation.

“The Colorado Strategic Wildfire Action Program has been absolutely life changing for young adults around Colorado,” said Scott Segerstrom, Colorado Youth Corps Association  Executive Director.

There are multiple projects the Youth Corps work on including fire fuels mitigation and wildland fire suppression.

“Every project’s a little different. We pride ourselves on our flexibility and our adaptability, said Segerstrom. “So on some forest health projects, we might remove the shorter trees which are called ladder fuels.”

These grants will help southern Colorado and bring more resources into the community.

“Southern Colorado is one of the most vulnerable areas throughout the entire state,” said Segerstrom. “Our goal through the COSWAP program is to bring resources to these communities that are sufficient to get the job done.”

More information on joining a local youth corp can be found online .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Colorado's Bennet aims to expand Denver’s alternative policing program as crime surges nationwide

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet sees the potential for Denver’s alternative policing program, which responds to low-level emergencies with paramedics and mental health clinicians, to become a nationwide model. Bennet, D-Denver, introduced a bill Wednesday that would fund law enforcement agencies to partner with mental health professionals, case managers and...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Colorado ends vax mandate for health care workers

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Board of Health has made the decision to end the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for health care workers in Colorado. Starting July 14, Colorado health care workers are no longer required to get a COVID-19 vaccine following the emergency ruling that began in August 2021. This new development includes health care employees, direct contractors and supporting staff.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

City councilman takes action after learning Aurora is 'taxing taxes'

As inflation soars to 9.1% and the cost of living hits a record high in Colorado, the last thing anyone needs is higher fees on top of higher prices, but that is what happened this month when a new state law took effect. It includes millions of dollars in new fees to fund transportation projects, including a first-in-the-country delivery fee. It adds 27 cents to the cost of anything you get delivered, but it doesn't end there.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Inflation may be having larger impact in rural areas of Colorado

The phones at Bino's Pizza in Kiowa are rarely quiet and the tables are often filled with locals. "Every town needs a good pizza place, but we are the best," Jamie Polk said. Polk owns the restaurant in with her two brothers and their parents. "We are going on three years of ownership here, but the pizza place has been in town since I can remember," she said. Her family plans to keep it that way, even as the cost of doing business goes up. "From our pizza boxes to our pepperoni, we have seen the price increase tremendously. Pizza...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Springs Independent

After a lockdown spike, cannabis sales dive

Colorado’s cannabis industry is facing the worst downturn in its short history — a slump in sales that has already caused layoffs and will threaten the existence of small marijuana businesses, says Truman Bradley, executive director of the Marijuana Industry Group. Total sales in April — medical and...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradovirtuallibrary.org

Colorado State Parks: Lake Pueblo

This week we’re featuring Lake Pueblo State Park. Lake Pueblo is a large reservoir located just west of Pueblo, CO along the Arkansas River. The park features 60 miles of shoreline, marinas, hiking and biking trails, campgrounds, and more. Lake Pueblo was created when the Pueblo Dam was built...
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Colorado#Mitigation
KXRM

Springs City Council approves evacuation plan despite push back

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs City Council voted unanimously 9-0 on a new ordinance covering emergency evacuation procedures and plans. Several wildfire safety advocates were highly disappointed after the vote. In fact, City Council received hundreds of emails from people of Westside Watch, saying the new ordinance is inadequate. The ordinance requires the city fire […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado life expectancy drops

COLORADO SPRINGS — For a second year in a row, life expectancy in Colorado dropped. “This general metric of life expectancy dropping from almost an average of 81 years down to 78 years is a large drop over a two year period and compares to the kind of drop we had seen back in World […]
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KRDO News Channel 13

State cracks down on companies skirting Colorado financial transparency law

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- In Colorado, job seekers can expect to see salary ranges posted for positions thanks to the Equal Pay Equal Work Act. The act, which passed in 2019 and went into effect in January 2021, requires employers to list salary ranges for job positions. While the transparency helps potential employees, some employers The post State cracks down on companies skirting Colorado financial transparency law appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Pueblo, Colorado Springs see 911 dispatcher shortage

COLORADO SPRINGS — 911 dispatchers can be the life-saving connection between law enforcement, fire crews, and medical services to a person in need. But a nationwide shortage of 911 dispatchers is complicating that connection – and it’s happening in Southern Colorado, too. Both Colorado Springs and Pueblo Dispatch say there are not enough people applying […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Southern Colorado DA resigns after Victim Rights Act violation

DENVER — An investigation into a district attorney in the 12th Judicial District for violations of the Victim Rights Act has led to his resignation from his position. The Democratic prosecutor who promised criminal justice reform in rural Colorado is out as of Wednesday. Alonzo Payne resigned with an official letter to the governor – less than two years into his first term.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado's cannabis sales continue to slide

With inflation skyrocketing, Coloradans are curbing their retail purchases of cannabis, according to tax data released by the state on Tuesday. That’s particularly true of medical marijuana sales, according to monthly tallies by the Colorado Department of Revenue. Medical marijuana revenue for May was $20,742,830, almost a 44% drop from a year ago.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

16 Colorado counties in ‘worst level’ for COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — After COVID-19 rates saw a small spike last week, the state’s COVID-19 levels are back down slightly over the last seven days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved 16 counties into the high level for community transmission:. Adams County. Arapahoe County. Bent...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

KXRM

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy