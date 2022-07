BOZEMAN, Mont. — Competitive swimmers are wondering what the upcoming season will look like with the Bozeman Swim Center still closed. “We have professional triathletes here in town who've had to leave because they have nowhere to train. Our swimmers have had to take trips out of town and sometimes out of state in order to keep training at the level that they are capable of,” Bozeman Barracudas Swim Club head coach Hans Dersch said.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO