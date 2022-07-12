ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Woman continues search for her seizure alert dog

By Madeline Edwards
WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridget Spangler from Colorado continued to look for her Seizure Alert Service Dog that ran away after a car accident just over the West Virginia border near Cheat Lake in May. Spangler stayed in the area to search...

Comments / 3

Guest
3d ago

Prayers for a safe return Lord please bring this fur baby home🙏🙏🙏

