Montgomery Cemetery Walking Tour and Full Moon Rise

PennDot announced that Sumneytown Pike will be closed and detoured approaching U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) from Evans Road beginning Monday, August 1, for roadway reconstruction under a project to widen and improve nearly three miles of U.S. 202 from south of Morris Road to Hancock Road in Whitpain and Lower Gwynedd townships, Montgomery County. The closure will be in place 24/7 through Wednesday, August 31. During the closure, Sumneytown Pike Road motorists will be directed to use Evans Road, Route 63 (Welsh Road) and U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike). Sumneytown Pike Road motorists can also use U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike), Route 63 (Welsh Road), Route 309 (Bethlehem Pike) and Norristown Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone. Motorists are advised to allow more time for travel near the work area because backups and slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.
Comments / 20