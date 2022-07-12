I-8 in Mission Valley to close during evening hours this week

SAN DIEGO — A traffic alert was announced Monday by the California Department of Transportation as two miles of Interstate 8 will be closed Tuesday through Thursday.

Freeway closures include connectors, on-ramps, off-ramps, three inside lanes of westbound I-8 and all lanes of eastbound I-8 in Mission Valley from Interstate 5 to State Route 163 each day starting at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., traffic officials stated in a press release.

The reason for the shutdown is for crews to work on a roadway overlay treatment to expand the life of the asphalt concrete pavement, officials said.

“This will involve intermittent lane closures for approximately eight weeks. As schedules are confirmed, notice of further closures will be provided,” Caltrans stated.

Caltrans provided traffic detours for Tuesday:

Eastbound I-8 at I-5: continue southbound I-5, connect to northbound SR-163, then continue to the eastbound I-8 connector.

continue southbound I-5, connect to northbound SR-163, then continue to the eastbound I-8 connector. Northbound I-5 to eastbound I-8: continue on northbound I-5 and exit at Sea World Drive off-ramp, turn left on Sea World Drive, turn left on Friars Road, turn right on Qualcomm Way, then continue to the eastbound I-8 on-ramp.

continue on northbound I-5 and exit at Sea World Drive off-ramp, turn left on Sea World Drive, turn left on Friars Road, turn right on Qualcomm Way, then continue to the eastbound I-8 on-ramp. Eastbound I-8 to northbound or southbound SR-163 : continue eastbound on I-8 to the Qualcomm Way off-ramp, turn right on Qualcomm Way, then continue to the westbound I-8 on ramp, connect to northbound or southbound SR-163.

: continue eastbound on I-8 to the Qualcomm Way off-ramp, turn right on Qualcomm Way, then continue to the westbound I-8 on ramp, connect to northbound or southbound SR-163. Northbound SR-163 to eastbound I-8: continue north on SR-163 and exit at Mesa College Drive off-ramp, turn right on Mesa College Drive, turn right on to the southbound Interstate 805 (I-805) on-ramp, then continue to the eastbound I-8 connector.

continue north on SR-163 and exit at Mesa College Drive off-ramp, turn right on Mesa College Drive, turn right on to the southbound Interstate 805 (I-805) on-ramp, then continue to the eastbound I-8 connector. Southbound SR-163 to eastbound I-8: take westbound I-8 and exit at Taylor Street off-ramp, continue on Taylor Street and turn left onto Hotel Circle South, then continue to the eastbound I-8 on -ramp.

An update on road closures and detours for Wednesday and Thursday will be “forthcoming,” traffic officials added.

Caltrans advises travelers to be alert of highway workers and moving equipment.

For real-time traffic information, click here.