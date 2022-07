Michael Anthony Roach, Sr. died at his home on July 14, 2022, at the age of 58. He was born and raised in New Orleans, LA where he graduated from Chalmette High School. He played football at Northeast Mississippi Community College and later at Delta State University. Mike moved to Vicksburg with his family in 2000 to become a McDonald’s franchisee alongside his wife, Melanie of 35 years. He was appointed by Governor Phil Bryant and reappointed by Governor Tate Reeves to serve on the Warren County Port Commission where he still served. Mike loved to be in the outdoors hunting and fishing with his two sons, Michael and Jeremy and he also had a passion for flying. His life revolved around his family and his three granddaughters. Mike never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

