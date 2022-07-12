ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Megan Fox Loves This Nail Color So Much She Got Engaged Wearing It

By Katie Berohn
 3 days ago
When Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged in January, no one could stop talking about her ring. As a beauty editor, however, my eyes were laser focused on something else—her manicure. Fox got engaged with a gunmetal chrome French manicure, and I immediately added it to my saved Instagram...

