CALDWELL, Ohio – The Noble County Chapter of Genealogy will meet on Saturday, July 16 at 11:00 a.m. At noon, Bill Peoples of Peoples Mortuary Museum in Marietta, will speak on the funeral customs of the past. This is free and open to the public. The program will be held at the Caldwell Public Library annex on North Streert, next to First Baptist Church.

