ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Fans watch USA softball clinch third win against Canada at the World Games

By Jen Cardone
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kkKIm_0gcONi1u00

HOOVER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The first round of the World Games softball competition is in the books. Team USA remains undefeated at 3-0 after beating Canada 10-2 Monday night.

Monday’s game was exciting for both Alabama and Team USA fans. Some even came from out of the state to witness the game in person.

“I just love softball and I love to see it,” said Sydnee Worthy from Atlanta.

The game was an experience like no other for Worthy who came out to cheer on her strength and conditioning coach Haylie McCleney, an outfielder from Florida A&M.

“She has a real passion for softball,” Worthy said. “She loves to get down and dirty and hit home runs and get diving catches. I love to see that from her.”

‘Keep fighting, you’re not alone’: Alabama lineman Javion Cohen addresses mental health struggles

Red, white and blue were popular colors Monday night, filling the Hoover Met as Team USA and Canada fans cheered on their countries.

Alabama softball players McCleney and Montana Fouts were key reasons why many fans showed their team colors Monday.

“Just knowing that she’s out here representing the USA tonight and I’m just here to take it all in,” Carmen DuBose said.

DuBose was wearing Fouts’ jersey number 14 in support of her favorite softball athlete and was excited for the chance to watch her play in the Magic City.

“I’m just totally thrilled that Birmingham could host something like this and we get to partake in it,” DuBose said. “I think this is a really cool opportunity to represent and cheer on the USA.”

No matter which team they were rooting for, Monday night provided a great opportunity for Americans and Canadians to root for a grand slam.

“It’s great to see everyone getting along and coming together for a sport,” Brian Jones said.

Jones came from British Columbia to watch his daughter Kianna Jones play and is grateful for the unity created by sports.

“I think that’s one thing that we’ve always felt is that sport always brings people together a little better,” Jones said.

Kangaroo caught after getting loose in Cullman County

USA fans say they’re here to G-E-A-U-X for the Gold.

“That’s a traditional Cajun way of saying go as you might recognize from our home state, Geaux Tigers,” Cole Zachary said from Louisiana.

Team USA fans are hopeful for a shot at gold after getting silver during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

“This is the opportunity to get redemption and win gold here at the World Games,” Dre Vaden said. “We’re big Alabama softball fans so getting to see them at the World Games stage is really spectacular.”

Team USA will play Australia in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Monday also marked McCleney’s 28 th birthday. CBS 42 spoke with her after the game, and she said she doesn’t plan to party, but rather get some well-deserved relaxation and recovery before the next game.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hooversun.com

UAB instructor, Hoover resident taking part in The World Games

Matthew McKenzie had wanted to attend the Closing Ceremony of The World Games. The Hoover resident thought it would be amazing to see the various nations represented in Protective Stadium on Sunday night. But McKenzie, a 38-year-old graduate studies instructor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, will have an...
HOOVER, AL
ESPN 99.1

Team USA Softball Wins Gold at 2022 Birmingham World Games

On Wednesday night, the U.S. Women's National Softball Team secured a gold medal with a 3-2 finals victory over Japan at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Alabama. Current Alabama right-handed pitcher Montana Fouts and Tide outfielder alumna Haylie McCleney ('16) were both in Birmingham with Team USA and took part in a dominant undefeated five-game performance from the Eagles.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Meet the 71-year-old competing at the World Games 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Athletes of all ages are in Birmingham competing in The World Games 2022 in Birmingham, including Tony Peck. Peck is 71 years young and is competing in tug of war for Great Britain. He is the oldest athlete competing in the games. Peck’s career in tug of war started nearly 50 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoover, AL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Hoover, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
CBS 42

The World Games closing ceremony will display “message of unity”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With the World Games in its backyard, Birmingham has experienced a week like no other. The excitement continues as preparations are underway for the 2022 World Games closing ceremony. Opening and closing ceremonies producer Rashada LeRoy says creative, production and broadcast teams are collaborating with cast members to create a spectacular […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Jones
Person
Montana Fouts
CBS 42

Flag football is becoming a popular sport for youth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Flag football made its World Games debut in Birmingham and is becoming a popular sport among young people. NFL FLAG is the official flag football league of the NFL and the largest youth flag football organization in the U.S. NFL FLAG executive director Izell Reese joined CBS42 to discuss the opportunities […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

The World Games expected to leave positive impact on Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The World Games are full of shining moments for athletes and visitors alike, but World Games officials believe Birmingham’s experience with the games will shine bright far beyond the final day. With the games being halfway through, the International World Games Association hosted a press conference to share how this “once […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Softball#World Games#Canada#Team Usa#Florida A M#The Hoover Met
All Hogs

Saban Wants Alabama Balance, Not Competitive Balance

Alabama head coach Nick Saban seems to be highly frustrated at the prospect of not having an extreme competitive advantage in Tuscaloosa. So what is a coach who has been the benefactor of a college football landscape designed to keep him draped in national championship gold at the expense of schools like Arkansas to do when a "lower class" of college football program gets a chance to finally compete on a more even playing field?
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Softball
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
wbrc.com

BOGO deal for The World Games Closing Ceremony

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is a new BOGO deal for The World Games Closing Ceremony. Sunday night features the finale of The World Games 2022 with a star-studded lineup of singers and celebration at Protective Stadium. At 8pm CST, witness Grammy award-winning performers like Alabama, Worth The Wait, Taylor...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy