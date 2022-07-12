ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, PA

HPN News Update – July 12, 2022

thehomepagenetwork.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second annual Canton downtown celebration was held over the weekend, two new exhibits have...

www.thehomepagenetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thehomepagenetwork.com

The Home Page Network

Bob Rockwell has manned the helm of the Canton varsity baseball team since the Spring of 1988. Teaching technique, fundamentals, and a love for the game for over 30 years has helped him acquire 430 victories. Those helped him become one of the winningest coaches in the NTL. Next season...
CANTON, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

Check Presented for the Autism Resource Center at Mansfield University

MANSFIELD – The official check presentation from AllOne Foundation & Charities for the development of the Autism Resource Center at Mansfield University was held in the lobby of Retan, the campus building where the Resource Center will reside. Dr. Alison Polly accepted the check on behalf of several departments at Mansfield University. Also at the presentation were Dr. Tiffany Welch, Associate Professor and Program Director of Social Work and Courtney Heatley, Clerical Assistant.
MANSFIELD, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

These Community Pools Will Help You Stay Cool

Are you and your family looking for ways to beat the heat this summer? Check out the community pools in your community and all they have to offer you and your family!. The Canton Pool & Recreation Park is located at 221 E. 2nd ST., Canton, PA is open for the season, under the direction of Canton Borough, the pool is run and lifeguarded by well known, high school and college kids from our community. There is plenty to do for the whole family including, swimming, baseball, whiffle ball, volleyball, basketball, playground, tennis, badminton, swimming lessons, pavilion and a concession stand.
CANTON, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

Go Fresh and Support Local at the Grower’s Market

Chris Firestone, a botanist with the DCNR Bureau of Forestry, joined Home Page Vice-President Sara Vogt to talk about shopping locally at the Wellsboro Grower’s Market. Chris said there are three primary reasons for shopping locally: The first one is that it helps the community because the growers live here, so the money stays in the area. The second one is the health benefits of using items made fresh that are being grown in soils that are better than those far away. The third reason to buy locally is that the environment is cleaner because fewer emissions are released by the trucks transporting the local products.
WELLSBORO, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canton, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

C&N Employees Raise Over $85,000 for Local Children & Youth Programs

WELLSBORO, PA – C&N’s Giving Back, Giving Together program, raised $85,300 to support underprivileged children in our area have access to food clothing and shelter. In addition to the monetary donations, C&N teammates collected 4,646 necessity items and volunteered 32.5 hours at our local children & youth organizations.
WELLSBORO, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy