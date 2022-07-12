HPN News Update – July 12, 2022

Are you and your family looking for ways to beat the heat this summer? Check out the community pools in your community and all they have to offer you and your family!. The Canton Pool & Recreation Park is located at 221 E. 2nd ST., Canton, PA is open for the season, under the direction of Canton Borough, the pool is run and lifeguarded by well known, high school and college kids from our community. There is plenty to do for the whole family including, swimming, baseball, whiffle ball, volleyball, basketball, playground, tennis, badminton, swimming lessons, pavilion and a concession stand.
