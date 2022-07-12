HPN News Update – July 12, 2022

Chris Firestone, a botanist with the DCNR Bureau of Forestry, joined Home Page Vice-President Sara Vogt to talk about shopping locally at the Wellsboro Grower’s Market. Chris said there are three primary reasons for shopping locally: The first one is that it helps the community because the growers live here, so the money stays in the area. The second one is the health benefits of using items made fresh that are being grown in soils that are better than those far away. The third reason to buy locally is that the environment is cleaner because fewer emissions are released by the trucks transporting the local products.

WELLSBORO, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO