ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

My Take: The Bible doesn’t condone abortion

By Ren Broekhuizen
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V7dRu_0gcOLC3C00

The Supreme Court decided the Dobbs case on legal merit. Even Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had called Roe “heavy-handed judicial intervention.” Abortion certainly is a moral issue, but the court’s decision was based on the Constitution, not on the Bible.

In writing a column about abortion, Ray Buursma claimed that the “ramifications” of one verse in the Bible were “staggering” for those who believe abortion should be prohibited. He found that “abortion for an ‘unwanted child’ is not only condoned, it is prescribed.”

If that were so, the verse really would be “staggering” for Christians who personally oppose abortion based on the Bible. But does the verse he cites really “condone” abortion?

Ray found a ritual deep in the Old Testament. When a man suspected his wife of being unfaithful sexually. (Numbers 5: 11-31) he was to bring her to the priest. In the sacred place of worship, the priest was to take holy water and mix some dust of that holy place into it. The priest would pronounce a curse over the water and the wife was to drink it. If she were innocent, nothing would happen. But if she were guilty, she would become “a curse” among her people, “her abdomen will swell and her thigh waste away.”

On the basis of that one obscure verse, Ray finds “staggering implications.”

Ray wrote, “If, however, the potion aborts the fetus….” Fetus? Where does the verse mention that the accused wife was pregnant? The verse says “her abdomen will swell and her thigh waste away.” Out of over 50 translations of the Bible, only three translate what happens to the woman’s “thigh” (uterus?) as “abortion.” That term is not found in the language the Bible was written in originally. A few translations refer to it as a “fallen uterus.” But that is still not abortion. For 40 years, the NIV translation gave the meaning, “she will have barrenness and a miscarrying womb.” Now recently, without any new evidence, the word “abortion” appears in the translation. Does that really “condone” the stopping of a beating human heart?

The sense of the passage is that the wife was most likely not pregnant. If the accused wife is guilty, “she will become accursed among her people.” That does not refer to abortion. If the test of drinking the water reveals guilt, she will never bear children, a condition viewed by people in the O. T. as a woman being accursed. In contrast, the text goes on to say, “If she is innocent ... she will be able to have children.”

The passage is about (suspected) adultery — not on how a single woman or a couple can get rid of (abort) an “unwanted child.” (A child is “unwanted” only if a person believes life comes solely from sexual activity and not as a divine gift. Psalm 127) Adultery is irreconcilable with the holiness of God and it destroys civil society. The aggrieved husband must take his wife to the priest — not a business designed to get rid of “unwanted babies.”

But even if this passage could “condone” abortion, it is a long leap from a guilty wife being cursed with a spontaneous abortion to ending the lives of 63 million babies. It is not about women deciding what “[they] can or cannot do with their bodies.” The abortion Ray would find here would be the result of God’s verdict of guilt. These verses refer to a highly Spiritual incident. The result of the ritual was God’s response: either the ability to conceive, or barrenness.

The topic is guilt, not convenience. As an indication of her possible guilt, the wife must drink from a clay — not copper or gold — cup. She must bring barley — not pure wheat. She may not add oil, a symbol of the Spirit. She may not add incense, a symbol of prayer. The whole focus is on her possible sin. Would this background have “ramifications” for those seeking abortion?

Disputing over obscure verses in the Bible Book of Numbers might seem weird for Sentinel readers. And I don’t want in any way to show disrespect to Ray. I felt it necessary to write because I believe as a result of his article, there are woman — and men — going about the Holland area now vaguely thinking the Bible somehow “condones” abortion. The Bible doesn’t.

But it does offer forgiveness for those who have had an abortion.

— Ren Broekhuizen can be reached at broren316@gmail.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Kamala says abortion IS in line with Christianity: Baptist VP says there's 'nothing' about supporting abortion rights that requires Americans to 'abandon or change their faith'

Vice President Kamala Harris has argued that there is no conflict between religious faith and support for national protections for abortion, as the Supreme Court is poised to issue a major ruling that could curtail abortion rights. Harris, a practicing Baptist from a multi-faith family background, told reporters on Friday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holland, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Holland, MI
Andrei Tapalaga

Opinion: The Bible States That Christianity Actually Supports Abortion Rights

The unexpected Roe v Wade case that resulted in banning abortion across Texas and Missouri had women fighting for their rights through any means necessary. This even included arguments that involved Christianity and the biblical views towards abortion. The strong Christian community within the states where the ban has been set used the Bible's authority to argue for abortion care as not just a basic human right, but a moral Christian imperative.
MISSOURI STATE
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Christians
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Declares America Is ‘Not the Greatest Country in the World,’ Social Media Sounds Off

The Supreme Court of the United States recently ruled on the important yet divisive issue of abortion. In the wake of the ruling, celebrities are chiming in with their thoughts via social media. After SCOTUS reversed the landmark case, Roe V. Wade, it sparked a conversation amongst many online who wanted to give their opinion. For instance, Valerie Bertinelli chimed in with her thoughts following the ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Think Christianity Is Anti-Abortion? Think Again

Click here to read the full article. Among God’s faithful, a unified and triumphant cry rises up from the land. As the godly take their place in the pews, Bibles in hand, hearts in throats, there is bountiful rejoicing. Roe is defeated. Goodness has prevailed. The people of God have won for Him a great victory. That narrative largely aligns with what Americans have been led to believe. It also happens to be false, the product of an effort by conservative white evangelicals to convince us all that an anti-abortion stance is synonymous with godliness, that Christians are united in their...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Upworthy

Satanic Temple says abortion ban violates religious freedom, to sue state to protect civil rights

Abortion is no longer a federal constitutional right after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last Friday. Many states with a conservative majority already have in place restrictive abortion laws while many Republicans are pushing for a national ban on abortion. Former President Barack Obama called it an attack on "the essential freedoms of millions of Americans." With the reproductive healthcare of America at stake, Biden and Democrats are refusing to codify Roe v. Wade or expand the Supreme Court to counter the ruling. The Satanic Temple is now commencing a legal fight for the right to have an abortion citing the violation of religious freedom. With conservative Christians leading the charge to ban abortion in America, it's only fitting that it's the worshippers of Satan who are fighting for the bodily autonomy and reproductive rights of people.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

We need to call abortion bans what they are: Slavery

The debate over abortion is plagued by euphemisms that favor the anti-abortion movement. The most obvious example of this is the term “pro-life,” the nonsensical term anti-abortion activists have adopted to sanitize their stance against bodily autonomy. But today, with abortion rights being rescinded across the country, it’s more important than ever that we call restrictions on this vital procedure what they actually are: slavery.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MSNBC

Some on the right want to change the definition of ‘abortion’

As difficult as the debate over reproductive rights has been for many years, there was at least unanimity on what an abortion is: To have an abortion is to terminate an unwanted or dangerous pregnancy. People could argue about laws, limits, and morality, but everyone could at least agree on this basic definition.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy